“Girlfriend? Yeah, she’s right here”: Sykkuno’s “reveal” quickly turns awkward

During a League of Legends stream, internet sensation Thomas “Sykkuno” was caught in an awkward situation while explaining that he is still single.

As seen in the clip below, a viewer asked Sykkuno to “reveal” his girlfriend.

WATCH: Sykkuno’s girlfriend “reveal” quickly turns awkward after his harmless innuendo takes an ambiguous route.

He quickly exclaimed that she is right “there” and made a gesture pointing towards his hand. While his intentions were clean, the streamer soon realized how his seemingly harmless witticism could be read differently by others and explained himself even further.

“I just realized I pointed out my hand, which gives a very weird impression, but that’s not the one I was trying to give.”

However, towards the end, the 28-year-old clarified he is still single and not seeing anyone at the moment. Shortly after, he chucked the incident aside, saying “that never happened” before resuming playing League of Legends.

Advertisement

Sykkuno, his friends and, shipping

This isn’t the first time Sykkuno or one of his online companions has been under the crosshair of fans trying to demand answers about their relationships and personal lives.

On multiple occasions, fans of both Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have tried to ship the two together, so much so that it birthed the infamous “Corpsekkuno” term. According to shipping.fandom, it is the slash ship between Coprse Husband and Sykkuno from YouTube fandom.

For the uninitiated, shipping usually refers to the desire of wanting two or more celebrities (or fictional characters) to be in a relationship.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who frequently plays with Sykkuno & Corpse, and is among the most popular female streamers globally, has also been in similar situations.

WATCH: Valkyrae address dating rumors of her dating Corpse Husband.

Advertisement

However, her case was an example of a few fans stretching the “narrative.” This was revealed later by her when she dismissed all rumors of her and Corpse Husband dating or being involved romantically in any way.