"Who is Sykkuno dating": Twitch Streamer Sykkuno opens up about his current relationship status

In a recent stream, popular streamer Sykkuno was asked about his relationship status by a fan and ended up giving his viewers an update on his personal life.

Sykkuno is one of the many notable streamers who have started playing Among Us in recent months. Towards the beginning of the stream in question, he was talking about the fact that Lily "LilyPichu" Ki was joining the group for the day to play Among Us.

However, when a fan asked him about his current girlfriend, Sykkuno pointed to an empty area on his screen and said that his girlfriend was right there. Needless to say, he meant that he does not have a girlfriend.

Twitch streamer Sykkuno tells viewers about his relationship status

Sykkuno’s real name is Thomas, and he is a 28-year old gamer and Twitch streamer/YouTuber. Sykkuno plays a host of games including League of Legends, Minecraft, and Valorant. This is in addition to Among Us which has only recently caught on among mainstream internet personalities.

During the stream, he was telling his viewers that LilyPichu Ki would be joining them today to play Among Us with the rest of the group. However, before the announcement one of his viewers asked him who his girlfriend is. Sykkuno had a rather prompt reply to that question.

“Well guys, little did you know, I have already revealed my girlfriend. She is right here! Yup, as you can see there is nothing there because I don’t have one. Anyway!”

As can be seen in the video above, Sykkuno pointed towards an empty area on the screen while telling his viewers that his girlfriend was right there.

Image via Sykkuno, Twitch

Sykkuno has been rumored to be in a relationship with Offline TV member Valkyrae. But the streamer has continuously maintained that he is not actually in a relationship. This is something that still appears to be true.