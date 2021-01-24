SypherPK blames TimTheTatman for Connor McGregor getting KO'd

Popular streamer Timothy John Betar, also known as TimTheTatman, tweeted his support for MMA star Connor McGregor's recent UFC match against Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately, Connor was knocked out in the second round by Poirier. Soon thereafter, Twitter started pinning the blame on TimTheTatman for McGregor's shocking loss.

TimTheTatman apparently jinxes the Connor McGregor fight.

TimTheTatman tweeted out his support for McGregor. However, the MMA start lost spectacularly. Fellow streamer, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan was quick to call out TimTheTatman for jinxing McGregor.

I knew when I saw Tim tweet at Connor he was going to lose — president of the united states (@quan440) January 24, 2021

It wasn't just SypherPK. Others also blamed TimTheTatman for jinxing the Connor McGregor fight.

Twitter needs to ban Tim :) — Steven Garcia (@UncleSteven__) January 24, 2021

He vocally spoke in support of McGregor. It was inevitable — TimtheTatman’s Burner (@TimTatmanBurner) January 24, 2021

God damit tim — Evan (@Emoneyy_95) January 23, 2021

It is important to note that such banter is being done for fun. Streamers keep taking digs at each other on social media because it stirs up emotions and gets people talking.

The international MMA community and Poirier considered this victory to be his revenge against McGregor from the last time they met. Poirier waited for six years to get his revenge dramatically.

McGregor reacted to his fight, saying, "I'm gutted!" He was quick to evade a few strikes early on in the fight but got caught in the vicious blows that Poirier threw at him, finally succumbing to the punch which knocked him out for good.

The fight was exciting. In the first round, McGregor looked like he would dominate. But midway into the second round, things changed a lot. Poirier took control and ended the match.

McGregor's defeat was a shocker for everyone because he was favored to win. No one expected the match to end soon. The next time McGregor might be facing Nate Diaz. The next match will only be announced when the Irishman recovers from this bout.

However, once that fight is booked, everyone should pray that TimTheTatman doesn't publicly tweet his support for McGregor again.