SypherPK vs Ninja: Who has better stats in Fortnite?

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan and Tyler "Ninja" Belvins are two of the best players that Fortnite has seen to date. Ninja has his own skin as a part of the Fortnite Icon series.

SypherPK is yet to get one for himself. However, SypherPK does have his own book called "How to Win" in Fortnite. Both these individuals are really good at the game, but how do they stack up against each other?

SypherPK vs Ninja: Who's better at Fortnite?

These two individuals form a deadly team together, but how do they stack up against each other. Here are their stats as per Fortnite Tracker.

SypherPK has played about 23,722 matches in his lifetime. With a win% of 26.00% and a K/D ratio of 6.31, he is a formidable force in the world of Fortnite.

Ninja has played a total of 22,282 matches in Fortnite. He's got a 34.60 win% and a K/D ratio of 9.31. Looking at these numbers, it's easy to say that Ninja is a better player than SypherPK.

When it comes to their playstyles, Ninja prefers landing at a hotspot swarming with players and loot. This is done to get a gun and eliminate players as soon as he can. He finds that more challenging and it has also helped him evolve as a player.

SypherPK also likes playing aggressively. Looting build material and weapons from the beginning while taking out enemies is SypherPK's style in Fortnite. However, SypherPK does have a calmer demeanor when it comes to playing Fortnite.

When it comes to battle royales like Fortnite, there's a lot of luck involved. Everyone plays the game in a different manner. Determining who the better player is just by the numbers isn't enough for a clear picture.

It must be said that Ninja and SypherPK are both really good Fortnite players, but if the numbers are taken into account, Ninja definitely has the upper hand.

Note: Given that the data showed isn't realtime, there may be some inaccuracies in the numbers.