What is K/D ratio in Fortnite and how to check it against other players

In Fortnite, K/D ratio is a way to compare the proficiencies of different players. The K/D ratio or the kill-death ratio is the ratio of the number of kills a player gets versus the number of times the player has died. Professional players have a very high K/D ratio.

How to check K/D ratio in Fortnite?

When it comes to K/D ratio in Fortnite, there are two easy ways by which players can check it. Players can check their stats in-game itself. All they need to do is log into the game. Players need to then head over to the "Career" tab and click on it.

Once here, players need to click on the profile tab. Under the profile tab, players can select the different modes and see how they stack up against other players.

The tracker displays the number of eliminations and the number of matches that a player has played in a particular mode. Dividing the eliminations by the matches played will give players their K/D ratio in Fortnite.

Other than that, players can also head over to fortnitetracker.com. Entering their Fortnite gamer tag in the search bar will reveal their overall K/D ratio and mode-specific K/D ratios in the game. The website is pretty accurate.

K/D ratios indicate the way players perform in Fortnite. An improvement in the K/D ratio indicates that a player is getting good at the game.

Fornite is coming up with news ideas constantly to get new players into the game and veterans to stay. The current season in Fortnite is experiencing a surge of bounty hunters. The Predator was the latest bounty hunter to join the ever-expanding roster of hunters. There's speculation that the Terminator is next on the list.

The recently introduced lever action shotgun in Fortnite has the reload animation, which resembles the Terminator reloading his shotgun in the movies. While it's just a speculation, it isn't going to be a surprise if the Terminator does indeed join the game.