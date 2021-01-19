SypherPK demonstrates new Fortnite Season 5 glitch that lets players float in the air

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has stumbled across another glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Although it isn't game-breaking, the bug is a very funny one, though also slightly difficult to spot. Season 5 in Fortnite was riddled with lots of bugs. From XP glitches to glitches that made pickaxes stronger, the game has seen it all this season.

SypherPK points out a floating glitch in Fortnite

To check this glitch out, players need to head over to Coral Castle in Fortnite. As per SypherPK, this point of interest has weird music playing. Gamers can hear this music the moment they step into the area.

Also, the YouTuber believes that Atlantis should replace Coral Castle in the game. The sheer lack of items makes the place a very bland point of interest in Fortnite.

There's a small rock-like object seen hovering in the air. Once that's discovered, players can build their way up to the mushroom, just like SypherPK did. Once at the mushroom, he broke all the platforms he built to get up there. But for some reason, the mushroom allows people to stay afloat.

To his luck, the circles condensed around the rock as well, except for the final circle, which left the rock outside its radius. For a large chunk of the game, SypherPK stood on the rock while taking out players from this spot.

Since this rock is slightly higher than all the naturally occurring structures in the area, it gives players standing on this rock a vantage point. But, it also leaves them vulnerable.

In the video, SypherPK sports the back bling from the Grefg bundle. In a previous video, he said that he had early access to the skin in Fortnite and showcased it in a game.

The new Grefg skin is based on the Dragonball series, which the Spanish YouTuber Grefg is a massive fan of.

In a recent video, SypherPK also reacted to a few pros taking on hackers in Fortnite. Although these videos were old ones, he admitted that hackers were a rare breed in Fortnite.

When compared to Call of Duty Warzone, which allegedly has a hacker in every game, Fortnite rarely sees one.