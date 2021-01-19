When will the Predator skin come out in Fortnite Season 5? Release date and everything known so far

The Predator skin has been one of the most-anticipated bounty hunter skins in Fortnite Season 5, being heavily teased.

This hunter's pod has already arrived at Stealthy Stronghold, and the Predator challenges are also live in the game. Given that the banner and spray are out, everyone knows that it's the Predator skin coming to Fortnite.

But the entire community is excited to know when exactly?

When will the Predator Skin be coming to Fortnite?

Predator Spray & Banner got added! pic.twitter.com/2EVawdoYRn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2021

The Predator skin in Fortnite was confirmed via the banner and spray, which arrived with the 15.20 update. Both were tied with the first set of Predator challenges in Fortnite.

These challenges are straightforward and can be completed in a single run. The next couple of Predator challenges, however, haven't been unlocked yet. When it comes to the skin in Fortnite, it will also be linked to a quest in-game.

According to the battle pass section right now, the Predator skin drops in Fortnite in one day.



It's been estimated that the Predator skin in Fortnite will be available with the 15.21 update. So, if the skin drops in one day, which is tomorrow, then fans can assume that the 15.21 update will be arriving tomorrow as well.

v15.21 has been added to the staging servers, so it will release very soon! Maybe even next week! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

On the contrary, data miner iFiremonkey believes that the new 15.21 update will see the number of days for the challenge to unlock increase.

He believes that Epic Games loves to have a high player count, and it technically does not make sense to drop so many free rewards in such a short span.

✍️Upcoming Challenges Info✍️



XP Coins For Week 8-16 will release on Thursdays @ 9 AM ET with the Week 8-16 challenges. The only reason Week 7 released a day early was because it was "on Schedule Granted" and not "Days Since Start"



Image has my thoughts on the Predator quests. pic.twitter.com/aCBuhjtTK9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2021

The Predator skin in Fortnite isn't the only new bounty hunter skin coming to the game. Rumors say that the Terminator will be coming to the island as well.

Why the Terminator? Well, because the reload animation on the Lever Action Shotgun resembles the way the Terminator reloaded the weapon. Secondly, the actor who played the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was also the character responsible for killing the Predator in the original movie.

The Predator skin will likely be in Fortnite tomorrow, and even if it does not reach the game on the day, it'll be there in-game soon enough. And once this hunter has made it to the island, no one is safe.