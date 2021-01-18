Fortnite Season 5 easter eggs hint towards the Terminator arriving alongside Predator soon

Fortnite Season 5 is full of easter eggs with new characters coming into the game. The current season's theme revolves around the bounty hunters. Jonesy is recruiting them to stop anything and everything that escapes the zero point.

The Terminator and the Predator are coming to Fortnite

Along with the 15.20 update in Fortnite, the map saw a lot of changes. A new pod landed at Stealthy Stronghold. Along with the pod, a new banner and a spray were added to the game. These two items indicate that the Predator will be coming into the game soon.

There are a few challenges available in the game currently known as the Predator Challenges, and these challenges are directly related to the Predator skin. The Predator will most likely be a hostile NPC that players will have to fight in Fortnite.

Five more Predator Challenges are still locked, and there's a chance that completing all nine challenges will unlock the Predator skin for players in Fortnite.

The Predator isn't the only hunter that is coming to Fortnite. A weapon was recently introduced to Fortnite. The level action shot gun is back.

The lever action shotgun is probably one of the most powerful shotguns the game has had to date. This gun's reload animation has indicated that the next hunter in this game will be the Terminator. The reload animation bears a resemblance to that of the Terminator from the movies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger played the actor who hunted the Predator, and he's played the role of the Terminator as well. If you take the hints, it's highly probable that the Terminator will be the next hunter in the game.

There isn't much detail available about the Terminator in Fortnite now, but more information should be available as the days progress. The Predator NPC is expected to arrive in Fortnite with the 15.21 update, which drops soon.