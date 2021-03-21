SypherPK blasts Fortnite stream sniper for using other’s content without consent

Ali “SypherPK “Hassan recently lashed out at a Fortnite stream sniper and threatened to file a copyright claim against his channel for using other people’s POV.

The Fortnite streamer is known for his calm and composed attitude but has his limits like every content creator. He lost his cool when he came across a Fortnite stream sniper who was adding videos to his YouTube channel comprising of eliminations from other’s perspectives.

“The entire YouTube channel is just stream sniping people. This guy runs into a YouTuber every single match. Also, he’s using their POVs because he’s not f**king recording because he’s a f**king failed YouTuber.”

The American streamer also threatened to copyright strike the YouTuber’s channel if he ever saw his content posted without consent.

“Hey buddy, you use my POV, you’re getting copyright-striked. You better have your POV of me sh*tting on you because if you use my POV, that’s a problem. We’re going to have a problem. You’re going to be gone.”

Stream sniping is a significant problem in Fortnite

Stream sniping is frowned upon by the entire Fortnite community. SypherPK is one of the most consistent streamers for the game out there, so it’s safe to assume that he has encountered a fair share of stream snipers.

Be that as it may, stream sniping isn’t considered to be a significant issue unless done during a competitive match.

On the flip side, the stream sniper was uploading content on YouTube that belonged to other streamers/players, which essentially amounts to copyright infringement.

If SypherPK or any other streamer decides to pursue the issue, the YouTuber may find himself in turbulent waters.

SypherPK to have his own skin in Fortnite?

A whole new season of the 100-man Battle Royale has begun and brought several changes to the title.

The devs have included new weapons, new POI’s, and several new NPC’s. Fortnite rewarded Lannan “Lazarbeam” Eacott with his skin as a part of the Icon Series just before the end of Season 5.

Since then, fans have been waiting for the devs to announce an update on SypherPK’s skin in Fortnite, too, on account of him being one of the most regular Fortnite streamers today.

Epic Games, however, has managed to keep everything under wraps. However, it is possible that the players might hear from the devs sooner rather than later.