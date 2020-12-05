SypherPK finds a secret "Ghost Jonesy" who exclaims you shouldn't trust anyone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Popular streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan recently discovered a rare easter egg in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 that involves an ominous "ghost" version of Jonesy.

The latest season of Epic Games' Fortnite is replete with references. There are several nods to pop culture characters, with everyone from the likes of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to Kratos making an appearance.

From new POIs to an exciting new currency system, fans are already loving Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Many believe that this is a welcome return to the game's original roots.

Halo's Master Chief and God of War's Kratos could be getting skins in Fortnite. These skins would be joining The Mandalorian for the Bounty Hunter-themed Season 5. pic.twitter.com/fkJ0leKhQl — IGN (@IGN) December 3, 2020

Whenever a new season of Fortnite drops, the one person whose videos fans always look forward to is SypherPK. He never fails to impress with his detailed educational commentary and hacks.

In his latest video, he discovered a Ghost Jonesy, who had a rather interesting message to share.

Ghost Jonesy warns SypherPK not to trust anyone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Epic Games' Fortnite is known to raise the bar when it comes to elaborate crossovers and of late, has been delivering one stellar crossover after the other.

After the success of Chapter 2 Season 4's Marvel crossover, Fortnite seems to be going beyond the reaches of the galaxy. This season seems to have a very strong Star Wars connect.

This is the way... to celebrate the launch of the new season of Fortnite! Mando and the Child have joined the hunt: https://t.co/W4LzvlXa4M pic.twitter.com/6K2Bgk1xqu — Star Wars (@starwars) December 3, 2020

With the launch of a new season, excitement is always astronomical, as there are tons of easter eggs to discover and challenges to complete.

Data miner HYPEX recently highlighted the importance of a secret "Bunker Jonesy" who revealed important plot details.

Debunk'd, Reports indicate that this might be a Snapshot of one of the very first times Jonesy visited the Loop. Being trapped for decades - if not centuries - has left him paranoid and distrustful so approach with caution — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

This is elaborated upon in SypherPK's latest video. The streamer spoke about a secret "Ghost Jonesy" figure, who reveals something important about the future of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

"The reason why this guy is a secret is because he doesn't spawn. He doesn't like to spawn too often but when he does you can talk to him and he has some pretty interesting dialogue," says SypherPK.

Ghost Jonesy then goes on to reveal what he thinks is going on with the narrative of the game.

"We're all in one big loop, it loops you , me, time, space, it all loops.It's all coming together man, don't you see? I know a secret about that loop, nine out of ten Jonesies want to keep it under wraps...just keep searching, and trust no one!" says Ghost Jonesy.

This certainly begs pertinent questions about the motives of the different Jonesies present in the game.

Going forward, it will certainly be interesting to see the impact of their presence upon the highly intriguing Zero Point narrative.