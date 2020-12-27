SypherPK makes Fortnite random duo partner cry after gifting him 100,000 V-Bucks

Streamers play a vital role in helping the popularity of games like Fortnite. Many people follow their live streams to learn how they play these games, and often contribute to the streamers.

SypherPK becomes Santa Claus for players on Fortnite

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is a popular internet personality, majorly involved in streaming Fortnite. Recently, he teamed up with random people in the game and gave away V-bucks codes to them, with each code containing 16,200 V-bucks.

Some of these players found it hard to believe that it was SypherPK they had teamed up with, and asked him to state his name to check his legitimacy. Some even checked his live stream on Twitch to confirm if they were actually playing with him.

Initially, his criteria for gifting his teammates depended on winning the match, but since the first match was a close one, he gave them the V-bucks anyway. He actually did win the second match with his teammate, who was really good at the game. He gifted the second player a code as well.

He then landed on a creative map, where he gifted a few players the V-bucks codes, leaving them absolutely ecstatic.

🎊 100k Subscribers Giveaway Today at 11AM Central 🎉



⌚️ Giveaways 🥤

🥇 Mini-Games

💰 Cash Prizes

🎯 Competitions

⚔️ Squad games

⌨️ ????

Shoutout to our Sponsors! @RespawnByRazer | @MVMT #PK pic.twitter.com/z8V5PQV6Gg — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 8, 2019

This isn't the first time streamers have involved themselves in giving back to the community. MrBeast has done numerous giveaways for the community.

Advertisement

Any small youtuber want to give me 10% of your channel for like $10k to $100k? (Depends on ur size) Let’s run an experiment and see how it works lol — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 1, 2020

Besides being a very popular internet personality, he's also known for his acts of philanthropy. This is one of many reasons behind the popularity of SypherPK and MrBeast.

Although these streamers are the reason behind the popularity of online games like Fortnite, it's important to remember that the community makes these streamers popular.

It's a nice little symbiotic relationship that they have with one another. For a community that is so supportive of these Fortnite content creators and streamers, it's nice to see them give back to the community too. Among all the great streamers, SypherPK is one of the best.