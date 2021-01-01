Create
SypherPK reveals five new items coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Image via Epic Games
Amitesh Dhar
ANALYST
Modified 01 Jan 2021, 01:10 IST
Feature
From new weapons to skins, there's a lot in store for players who play Fortnite in 2021. SypherPK was excited to reveal it all.

New items coming to Fortnite

In a recent video, SypherPK spoke to his viewers about the potential items making their way to Fortnite. These items have the capability to make the game much far interesting than it currently is.

#1 - Run-Gun EXOTIC SMG

The Run Gun Exotic SMG in Fortnite is a weapon scheduled to make its way to the game. The best part about this SMG is not the rapid fire ability, but its ability to allows players greater movement speed when equipped.

#2 - Freeze EXOTIC AR

This is an exotic weapon that affects players beyond damage. It freezes them, making them easy pickings. This weapon is likely to have the same stats as a Scar in Fortnite.

#3 - Tin Stack

This weapon looks truly overpowered, primarily because of its firing rate. It behaves like a mortar.

#4 - Gnome Pistol

The Gnome Pistol looks like a potential April Fools' item. It fires gnomes. Yes, you heard that right. It looks like Fortnite has taken its gnome obsession a bit too far.

#5 - Troll Launcher

The troll launcher doesn't really shoot rockets, or anything for that matter. It fire blank rounds. This weapon could also be one saved for April Fools'.

Special mentions

Possibility of weapon mod slots

There is a possibility for weapon mod slots to make it to the game. It would allow players to fix attachments to their weapons in Fortnite.

It gives a PUBG vibes. The chances of having this implemented mid-season looks very bleak. This could probably enter the fray in Season 6 or the other seasons down the line.

Greff G Skin

The Grefg skin is making it back to Fortnite, but the release date hasn't been announced. A lot of people, including SypherPK, fell for it. It was a nice prank to end 2020.

Published 01 Jan 2021, 01:10 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Pop Culture
