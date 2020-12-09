SypherPK reveals the "rarest" weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

In his latest video, popular streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan revealed the rarest weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 - the legendary Tactical Assault Rifle.

It has almost been a week since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 made it's highly anticipated arrival, and so far, the game has been absolutely teeming with tons of content in the form of exciting quests and unlockables.

Post the stupendous success of the end of Season 4 Galactus event, Epic Games has ventured beyond the reaches of the Fortnite universe with popular warriors such as The Mandalorian and Kratos already making an appearance.

Halo's Master Chief and God of War's Kratos could be getting skins in Fortnite. These skins would be joining The Mandalorian for the Bounty Hunter-themed Season 5. pic.twitter.com/fkJ0leKhQl — IGN (@IGN) December 3, 2020

As it is with any new season of Fortnite, excitement is always at an all-time high as there is loads of exploration to do and challenges to complete, apart from of course, eking out highly-coveted Victory Royales.

The path to a relatively comfortable Victory Royale was made somewhat easier by SypherPK in his latest video, where he highlighted the efficacy of the Legendary Tactical Assault Rifle.

The Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Advertisement

At the beginning of the video, SypherPK upgrades his Tactical Assault Rifle to a gold one and proceeds to explain why it is superior to its counterparts.

"I think the Gold Tactical AR really shines in the medium range, I think it beats most AR's in medium range combat. "

"If you can control the spacing in your fight with the tactical AR, you can do some serious damage and just like wither down your opponents with some good hits. "

He then proceeds to prove his point by swiftly eliminating an opponent courtesy of the Tactical AR's superior range:

"Dude, that medium range beam with the gold tactical AR is just , it's unmatched bro...you get 40 headshot damage , a 7.0 fire rate, you'll out dps any AR from that range. "

Boasting an impressive hitfire accuracy and also capable of inflicting a considerable amount of damage even while opponents are boxed up, SypherPK's latest video shows just how effective the Gold Tactical AR can prove to be in Fortnite.