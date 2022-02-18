"Look at what happened": T-Pain hilariously shows his teammate some tough love in COD Warzone

T-Pain hilariously refused to revive a teammate while paying COD Warzone, claiming he needs to "think about his god d*mn actions."

Faheem Rasheed Najm, who goes by the name "T-Pain," is a very popular musician who also streams on Twitch. He produces music, plays games, and showcases off his lavish lifestyle all while giving his audience lots of great moments.

He is most well known in the world of music for being one of the first artists to popularize the use of "autotune." Autotune is a tool artists can use to have their voice sound more in tune than it really is, making it so that most singers can use tools to make their voice sound better.

T-Pain received some negative attention for his use and further innovations in the tool, with some saying he ruined music by making it more accessible to less-talented people.

During his latest stream on Twitch, he was playing the battle royale shooter Call of Duty Warzone with some friends.

T-Pain refuses to revive teammate to teach him a lesson

During one of their matches, T-Pain noticed an enemy team in a distant building. While he was pointing them out to his teammates, one of them called "Brew" started firing at the enemies without warning.

"Oh, you're just gonna shoot at them? Oh, and now they're sniping over here, yep they're sniping this way so..."

Once he finished his remarks at his trigger-happy teammate, a sniper shot nailed Brew dead on, knocking him down to the floor to be revived.

Once he noticed Brew crawling over to him needing to be revived, the streamer started berating him with a sarcastic tone in his voice.

"Aww! Look what happened, Brew, how's it going?! You had a good time doing that, by yourself?"

Brew responded back in a sarcastic tone, saying he did enjoy his time being shot at.

"I did, I did!"

Their third teammate entered the room and started reviving Brew, but the streamer wasn't done with him yet.

"Don't revive his *ss! Let him sit there and think about his god d*mn actions! You had a good time, Brew? You f**king had a good time f**king giving away our location, Brew? Let his *ss sit there and think about what he did!"

After he finally starts to be revived, he starts jokingly pouting, saying he doesn't want to be revived anymore.

"You know what, I don't even wanna be revived!"

This caused everyone to fall into laughter, topping off the hilarious moment in a perfect way while absolutely encapsulating the best parts of the average T-Pain streams. Some fans also reacted to the clip on Reddit.

Whether he's making music or playing video games, it seems like he always has a group of fans to support him, and it's easy to see why.

