T1 vs 100 Thieves League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Group B looks tough for 100 Thieves, as they will have to face the top team in China and an incredibly improved T1 team from Korea. They should be able to handle DFM from the LJL, but those two games may be their only wins of the Group stage in the League of Legends Worlds tournament. T1 absolutely smashed DFM in their first game, closing it out in 20 minutes. Their second game was by far the most challenging, however, as they took on EDG and their insane bot lane on Day 2.

This match may very well be the deciding factor in who places second in Group B, as EDG will almost assuredly lock first place without a loss. Despite T1's disappointing Spring and rocky Summer Splits, they seem to have found the magic that can carry them far in this League of Legends international event.

100T vs T1 at League of Legends Worlds: All you need to know

Predictions

If the same T1 team that dismantled DFM on Day 1 shows up to play, they might tear 100 Thieves limb from limb. Faker has been a League of Legends icon for years with three Worlds titles in his possession. He knows how to lead a team, and he's been in these games before. Oner is also a beast in the jungle, and could bully Closer around the entire game. T1 takes this match to improve their odds of advancing to the Knockout stage, and they have the potential to reach the finals of the League of Legends Worlds tournament.

100 Thieves is a solid team, but they just can't handle the patient aggression that many Korean teams display in these events. Abbedagge, nicknamed Fakerdagge or the American Faker, will face off against his compared counterpart. He could barely keep up with EDG's Scout, so this match may get out of hand quickly.

Head-to-head matchup

100T and T1 haven't played yet this year, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. T1 has the better experience by playing against better teams in the LCK. 100T has only had to fend off other NA teams this season since they weren't able to make it to the League of Legends MSI for some crucial experience. T1's Faker knows the game better than anyone, and his experience alone will give his team the advantage.

When and where to watch

The final game of the first three days of play in the League of Legends Worlds Group stage kicks off around 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on October 13. Fans and players can watch this match on the LoL esports and Twitch page.

League of Legends rosters for T1 and 100 Thieves

100 Thieves

Top - Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho

Jungle - Can "Closer" Çelik

Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

ADC - Ian Victor "FBI" Huang

Support - Choi "huhi" Jae-hyun

T1

Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

