T1 vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will feature the most eagerly anticipated matchup, T1 vs Bilibili Gaming. This clash between the two juggernauts from South Korea and China will decide the upcoming battles in the tournament. The winner will proceed to the next to face off against GenG; meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket and face off against Team Liquid.

Ahead of this matchup, let's look into both teams' recent performance and results.

T1 vs Bilibili Gaming at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

T1 vs Bilibili Gaming at League of Legends MSI schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

T1 started off their MSI journey with a swift qualification to the Bracket Stage. For that, they won two consecutive series against Estral Esports and FlyQuest. In the Bracket Stage, however, they played one of the most competitive and entertaining series in LoL esports history against G2 Esports.

T1 won the first game of the series against G2, then lost two back-to-back games. G2 were quite decisive with their gameplay and completely outclassed T1. However, the latter showed why they won the LoL Worlds last year. The team won the next two games with impeccable performances and subsequently won the series 3-2.

Notably, T1's Midlaner showcased some clutch performance in the fifth game with his Ahri pick. However, the team looked quite shaky at times when they were behind in gold.

Meanwhile, Bilibili Gaming were being considered the best team in the League of Legends MSI 2024 by many. They dominated the LPL scene with stellar performances throughout.

Coming into the MSI, Bilibili's first opponent was PSG Talon. Although everyone thought the former would win with ease, it was quite the opposite. PSG went neck-and-neck against Bilibili and almost defeated them.

The current LoL esports scene is pretty competitive, and the results can be unpredictable at times. Thus, Bilibili Gaming is not the untouchable prospect fans were hoping for.

As for the T1 vs Bilibili Gaming series, the former have the upper hand. That's because T1 dominated against the LPL teams in LoL esports history and have never lost a best-of-five series.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win 3-1 against Bilibili Gaming.

Head-to-head

T1 and Bilibili Gaming clashed against each other only twice. Both teams share one victory each.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series 3-2 against G2 Esports in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage.

Alternatively, Bilibili Gaming also won 3-2 against PSG Talon in the same stage.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

T1:

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Bilibili Gaming:

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Livestream details

The T1 vs Bilibili Gaming series in the League of Legends MSI 2024 is set to start at the following times:

PT : May 12, 2 am

: May 12, 2 am CET : May 12, 11 am

: May 12, 11 am IST : May 12, 2:30 pm

: May 12, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 12, 5 pm

: May 12, 5 pm KST: May 12, 6 pm

Fans who want to catch the T1 vs Bilibili Gaming matchup live can go to the following channels:

