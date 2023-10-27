T1 vs. Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

At League of Legends Worlds 2023, anticipation is high for the T1 vs. Bilibili Gaming clash. The historic matchup promises to be a thrill, as each team currently boasts a record of two wins and one loss. The winner will advance to the Playoff Stage, while the vanquished must rely on a second chance to achieve qualification.

Let's take a closer look at the recent statistics and results of South Korea and China's leading teams ahead of their upcoming clash.

T1 vs. Bilibili Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

The 2023 League of Legends Worlds saw T1, the South Korean second seed, successfully triumph over Team Liquid in their opening match. However, they couldn't maintain this momentum in their next challenging encounter against Gen.G, losing in a quick 29-minute stomp due to an unsteady performance.

However, the LCK juggernauts proved their worth by completely outplaying Cloud9 of the LCS. Bilibili Gaming from China will have their work cut out for them against such a formidable force. C9 was unable to secure even a single kill, making the match quite one-sided.

Bilibili Gaming (BLG), on the other hand, kicked off their League of Legends Worlds 2023 adventure by defeating KT Rolster. But like T1, they suffered a loss to their local rival, JDG Gaming.

With a stellar showing from Chen "Bin" Zebin up top, BLG was able to destroy Fnatic in their next match. The team seems particularly adept at playing to this specific meta, and all their players are adept at dominating the early game.

The anticipation is high for the T1 and BLG best-of-three series, as it will undoubtedly be a nail-biting encounter. As for the prediction, the former is anticipated to come out on top 2-1 after an intense showdown.

Head-to-head

T1 and Bilibili Gaming have previously faced each other once, clashing heads in the Mid-Season Invitational 2023. The latter came out on top with a 3-1 series victory.

Previous results

T1 are coming off a win against Cloud9 at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage Round 3. On the other hand, BLG won their previous encounter against Fnatic in the same stage.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : XUN

: XUN Mid : Yagao

: Yagao ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between T1 and Bilibili Gaming are as follows:

PT : October 28, 3 am

: October 28, 3 am CET : October 28, 12 pm

: October 28, 12 pm IST: October 28, 3:30 pm

However, it should be noted that if the previous match between G2 Esports and NRG concludes early, the T1 vs. BLG series will start before the given time.

To catch the match live, go to the following websites:

Besides the official platforms, viewers can enjoy Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by popular LoL streamers.