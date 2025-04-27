T1 vs BRION in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Week four of the League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season features a T1 vs BRION matchup. The stakes are quite high as winning the remaining Regular Season matches of the tournament is essential to qualify for the Road to MSI event. T1 is fifth on the LCK table, while BRION is eighth.
Here's a look at T1 and BRION's recent performances ahead of their LCK showdown on April 27.
T1 vs BRION in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Can T1 keep its winning streak?
After an underwhelming start to the Regular Season, T1 finally secured an important victory against Dplus KIA in the previous match. Notably, the team started Gumayusi over Smash in the ADC role, which was pivotal to their victory.
However, T1's Jungler Oner was the best player in the series against Dplus. His Lillia ultimate in game three was instrumental, setting up Gumayusi and the rest of the team to seal the win. Based on that, fans can expect the World Champion ADC to start again in the forthcoming match against BRION.
BRION, on the other hand, is having a tough Regular Season. The team has won only two games but lost five. Their MSI dream will be over if they don't showcase spectacular performances and bag multiple wins.
BRION's Midlaner, Clozer, has been the key player for the team so far. His experience of the Rift and lane dominance gives the team a great advantage. However, Toplaner Morgan and ADC Hype must improve their performance to have a chance against a monumental team like T1.
Prediction: T1 is expected to win the series 2-0.
T1 vs BRION: Head-to-head
These two teams have played 16 times against each other. T1 has prevailed 14 times, while BRION has only secured 2 victories.
Previous results
T1 won against Dplus KIA 2-0. Meanwhile, BRION lost its last series 0-2 against Hanwha Life Esports.
Rosters
T1
- Top: Doran
- Jungle: Oner
- Mid: Faker
- ADC: Gumayusi
- Support: Keria
BRION
- Top: Morgan
- Jungle: HamBak
- Mid: Clozer
- ADC: Hype
- Support: Pollu
How to watch T1 vs BRION in the LCK 2025 Regular Season
Here are the starting times of the T1 vs BRION match:
- PT: April 26, 2025, at 11 pm
- CET: April 27, 2025, at 8 am
- IST: April 27, 2025, at 11:30 am
- Beijing CST: April 27, 2025, at 2 pm
- KST: April 27, 2025, at 3 pm
To watch the League of Legends match live, head to the following websites:
- Twitch: LCK
- YouTube: LCK Global
