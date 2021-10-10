T1 vs. DetonatioN FocusMe - League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

The League of Legends Group stage is almost underway, and the teams are ready to battle it out to progress to the Knockout stage. South Korea's T1 and Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe will kick things off for Group B on Monday, 11 October 2021.

T1 is a veteran team led by arguably the best League of Legends player active today, while DFM will make their first Worlds appearance.

DFM does have some experience in international tournaments, however, as they surged to the 2021 MSI. Although they were knocked around by Cloud9 and Damwon Gaming, they gained some crucial playing time on a big stage.

T1 and DFM will play two games against each other at a minimum throughout the League of Legends Worlds tournament, so they'll have to adapt from this clash regardless.

Predictions and statistics for T1 vs DFM that League of Legends fans need to know

While DFM has been playing incredibly well recently, T1 popped off at the end of their season behind their ADC's massive spikes. Not to mention their mid laner, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, has 3 World titles under his belt along with several appearances.

T1 will take the game behind their near-perfect mechanics and fight smartly around their carries. DFM may put up a fight, but they'll need a heavily won draft and immaculate gameplay to best their opponent.

T1 wasn't the best Korean team to soar to Worlds, but they put on an impressive display in their Summer Playoffs as well as the Regional finals. The team didn't exactly have it all figured out at the start of the 2021 season with some young players.

However, they've pulled themselves together and worked on their synergy to become a powerful contender for the Knockout stage.

DFM managed to top the LJL (League of Legends Japan League), but LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) teams have dominated the Worlds events for many years now. T1 will again display their power here as Faker seeks to protect his reputation.

Fans and players can watch this League of Legends match on the Twitch page and official website at 11.00am Eastern Standard Time on 11 October 2021.

This will be the first time we've seen T1 play in this League of Legends international event, and they brought many subs. Here's what their anticipated rosters look like heading into their game against DFM:

T1

Top - Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Jungle - Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Mid - Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

ADC - Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Support - Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

DFM

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong

Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul

ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura

Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo

