T1 vs DRX LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Esports enthusiasts are set to witness an intense clash between T1 and DRX in the upcoming League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 3. T1 currently holds the second position on the table, whereas DRX is in ninth place. This is the same matchup as the Worlds 2022 Grand Final. However, DRX now has a completely different roster, while T1 still has the same five players.

This article delves into both teams' statistics and results ahead of the T1 vs DRX matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage.

T1 vs DRX LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Although T1 started their LCK Spring journey with a loss against GenG, they have managed to win three consecutive series. The team has beaten Kwangdong Freecs, KT Rolster, and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). Notably, KT Rolster and HLE are two top-tier teams in the LCK, and T1 managed to beat them quite convincingly.

T1 players were exceptional against the newly-formed HLE in their previous series in the LCK, especially the top jungle duo of Zeus and Oner. Furthermore, all five players were dominant in the laning phase. T1 won all late-game team fights and defeated HLE with a 2-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, DRX is not having the desired results in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage. Initially, they lost three back-to-back series against Nongshim, HLE, and FearX, respectively.

Fortunately, DRX won their last series against BRION after a hard-fought battle. The team's top laner, Rascal, and support player, Pleata, were significant factors in their 2-1 series victory.

As for the prediction, T1 is expected to win the series with a 2-0 scoreline. They are looking very strong at the moment, both in terms of team synergy and individual brilliance.

Head-to-head

T1 and DRX played each other 19 times. The former prevailed 14 times, while the latter came out on top five times.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series 2-0 against Hanwha Life Esports in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage.

On the other hand, DRX won their previous series 2-1 against BRION at the same stage.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

DRX

Top : Rascal

: Rascal Jungle : Sponge

: Sponge Mid : SeTab

: SeTab ADC : Teddy

: Teddy Support: Pleata

Livestream details

The dates and times for the T1 vs DRX matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : February 1, 12 am

: February 1, 12 am CET : February 1, 9 am

: February 1, 9 am IST : February 1, 1:30 pm

: February 1, 1:30 pm KST: February 1, 5 pm

If you want to watch the LCK matchup live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Additionally, there are a few LCK co-streams hosted by well-known LoL content creators that you can check out.

