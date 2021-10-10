T1 vs EDG League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The first match on the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between T1 and Edward Gaming (EDG).

T1 and EDG are fierce teams, and this is by far the most awaited match from Group B. On one side, there is Viper (Park Do-hyeon), the best ADC (Attack Damage Carry) in the world. On the other side, there is Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok), the best player of all time.

The match will be filled with thrills and chills across the board as fans will eagerly wait to see who is able to clinch the win and move a step towards becoming the first seed from Group B.

T1 vs EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

T1 had an inconsistent summer split at League of Legends’ LCK 2021. They eventually picked up steam and went all the way to the finals of the summer split. However, they lost to Damwon KIA 3-1 in the finals.

EDG played second best all across the summer split in League of Legends’ LPL 2021. However, in the finals, they swooped over FunPlus Phoenix and claimed the title of the best in China.

While both the teams have their strengths and weaknesses, EDG is more potent as compared to T1. Therefore, EDG should claim victory in this game even though the match will be close.

Head-to-Head results

EDG and T1 last faced each other in the group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2017. T1 won both of those games and are therefore ahead 2-0 in a head-to-head matchup.

When and where to watch

EDG vs T1 will be live broadcast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will be telecast on the official lol esports website as well. The game will be live on October 12, 2021.

Previous results

T1 last faced Hanwha Life Esports in the finals of League of Legends LCK 2021 regional qualifiers. T1 won that series 3-2.

EDG previously faced FunPlus Phoenix in the finals of the LPL 2021 summer playoffs and won that series 3-1.

Roster of both the teams

EDG

Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Tian "Meiko" Ye

T1

Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

