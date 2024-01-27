T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 2 will pit T1 against Hanwha Life Esports (HLE). This highly anticipated match will feature some of the world's best LoL players going head-to-head. T1 currently sits third with a 2-1 record in the LCK, while HLE is in second place with a 3-0 record. It should be noted that HLE has made quite a few roster changes for this year's competition.

This piece will thoroughly explore both teams' recent statistics and results.

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

T1 started their LCK journey with a hard-fought defeat against GenG. However, they quickly bounced back in the following match and defeated the Kwangdong Freecs in the first week of the Group Stage.

Subsequently, in their third outing, T1 had to face the mighty KT Rolster with their revamped lineup. However, the former showed great dominance in the series, with ADC and the mid-lane playing exceptionally well. Gumayusi dominated the second game with his signature Jinx pick, while Faker solidified the 2-1 victory after a phenomenal Orianna performance.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports has enjoyed a brilliant LCK. They have defeated all three opponents with a 2-0 scoreline, and both the team and individual performances are on point.

HLE, with its superstar roster, has greatly adjusted to the recent jungle and map changes in League of Legends. The team is having stellar early-game laning phases as well as late-game objective controls. With Peanut's exceptional jungle pathing and Zeka's mid-dominance, they look like an absolute powerhouse.

As for the prediction between the T1 vs HLE matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, the former is expected to win the series 2-1 after a competitive battle. However, HLE can prevail if all the players perform at the top level.

Head-to-head

T1 and HLE have met a total of 19 times. The former grabbed the win on 14 occasions, while the latter prevailed five times.

Previous results

T1 played their previous match against KT Rolster and won the series 2-1 in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage.

Meanwhile, HLE's last match was against FearX, which ended in a 2-0 series win at the same stage.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Livestream details

The dates and times for the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are shown below:

PT : January 28, 12:30 Am

: January 28, 12:30 Am CET : January 28, 9:30 am

: January 28, 9:30 am IST : January 28, 2 pm

: January 28, 2 pm KST: January 28, 5:30 pm

If you want to watch the battle live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Notably, there are a few co-streams available hosted by popular LoL content creators.

