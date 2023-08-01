T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Group Stage enters its last week, Kwangdong Freecs face off against a much-prepared T1. Despite T1's recent struggles, fans are hopeful for the opportunity to see Faker in action. Nevertheless, they have already secured their playoff berth. On the other hand, Kwangdong Freecs must emerge victorious in their final two matches to secure a spot in the Playoffs.

Ahead of the T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs matchup, this article will explore some of their previous results and statistics.

T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage preview

Prediction

T1 has failed to win five consecutive games and has barely advanced to the next stage. They often look clueless and lack short calls and macro adjustments without the vital part, Faker. The anticipation is quite high, as the greatest player ever to touch League of Legends is expected to join the team for their fixture against Kwangdong Freecs.

Fans can speculate about the situation, as T1 has yet to officially announce anything. They can gather clues from the return of Poby, the substitute mid-laner, to the academy roster. Not to mention, Faker is frequently seen in ranked and arena solo queues.

Kwangdong Freecs, on the other hand, was in a good position to qualify for the Playoffs a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, their path took a turn for the worse as they suffered a series of defeats, even against underdogs. Now, they find themselves teetering on the edge of elimination.

The prediction for the T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs is going to be interesting, as both teams are currently struggling immensely. However, with Faker coming back, the former should be able to nab a 2-0 victory.

Head-to-head

T1 and Kwangdong Freecs have previously met each other on eight occasions. The former came out on top seven times, while the latter only prevailed once.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous game against KT Rolster 0-2 on the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage. Alternatively, Kwangdong Freecs also lost 0-2 to Dplus KIA on the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Kwangdong Freecs

Top: DuDu

Jungle: YoungJae

Mid: BuLLDoG

Bottom: Taeyoon

Support: Jun

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split T1 vs. Kwangdong Freecs matchup will be broadcast live on August 2 at 1 am PT/ 1:30 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

