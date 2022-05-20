T1 vs RNG League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Rumble Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fifth match on Day 2 of the Rumble Stage at the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between T1 and Royal Never Give Up (RNG).

It is South Korea against China, an age-old rivalry within this game that has continued to dominate the scene since its inception. The two favorites to win the tournament will finally go head-to-head, and only one will come out unscathed.

It is safe to mention that a win or loss at this stage won't have any severe consequences as both of these teams will likely move to the knockout stages. However, it will at least be a learning experience as both RNG and T1 will be able to closely study each other.

Preview of T1 vs RNG at League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage

Predictions

T1 is a team that has maintained itself at the top of the pecking order right from the first month of the 2022 League of Legends season. Apart from winning the LCK undefeated, T1 has maintained its streak through the group stages of MSI 2022 as well.

T1 loves playing for the early game, with every player on the team pushing for small leads that culminate by the 25-minute mark. T1's team fighting abilities are also currently unrivaled.

RNG, on the other hand, plays a very different kind of game. The team prefers to employ a disciplined playstyle. The League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions usually target the mid-game, after which they start picking up the pace.

As for predictions, T1 should easily secure the win. Despite their mid-game dominance, RNG has major issues in maintaining a steady pace early in the game. In almost all scenarios, RNG ends up losing the early game and falls behind on gold, and they only start catching up during the mid-game. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that a strategy like this will work against T1.

Head-to-head

T1 and RNG have faced each other a total of eight times in previous professional League of Legends tournaments. The former has six victories, and the latter has only won twice.

Previous results

T1 has previously faced Saigon Buffalo, DetonatioN FocusMe, and Team Aze at League of Legends MSI 2022 and won all the matches. RNG has grabbed victories against RED Canids and PSG Talon.

RNG and T1 will also face G2 Esports, Evil Geniuses, and PSG Talon on the Rumble Stage today.

MSI 2022 rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

RNG

Top - Bin

Jungle - Wei

Mid - Xiaohu

Bottom - GALA

Support - Ming

Livestream details

T1 vs RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and lol esports on May 21, 2022 at 5.00 am PT/5.30 pm IST/1.00 pm BST.

