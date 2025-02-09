Tails of Iron 2 stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One: Possible fixes

Sequel to the 2021 title, Tails of Iron, Tails of Iron 2 is another exciting Indie RPG game that features the story of a rat. The game is available on a variety of platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, etc. Unfortunately, several gamers have been experiencing issues while running the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Mentioned below are a few possible reasons behind these dips in performance as well as the potential fixes for these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all temporary workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying, at least until we receive an official patch or update from United Label.

Fixing performance issues in Tails of Iron 2 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart and power cycle your Xbox

Power cycle your Xbox to fix stutters (Image via United Label)

Gaming continuously for long hours can often overheat your console. To fix this, simply turn off Tails of Iron 2 as well as the console and wait for around 10 minutes before restarting your Xbox.

If this did not work, try power cycling your console by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for pending updates

Make sure you are running the latest firmware available, as well as to update the game itself. Outdated versions of the game or firmware can often lead to dips in performance.

3) Check overheating issues

If your console is overheating even after following the first tip, ensure that the console does not have any accumulated dust. If any, clean it using a micro-fibre cloth. You can also use a can of compressed air to clean your Xbox. Moreover, make sure that your console is not kept in a poorly ventilated spot. If it is, move it to another location.

4) Check available storage

Check the available storage on your Xbox. If you are running low on storage, either remove unwanted games and apps, or get some additional storage to fix lags and stutters.

If you are facing these problems on any other platform, check out these guides:

