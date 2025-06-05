The Stuck in the Cycle side quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon picks up when you meet Berach again — this time locked up inside Cuanacht's prison, which you’ll find in the Lower City area. He’s not in a good state. Turns out, the guards arrested him for being a public nuisance — mainly yelling at crows and throwing rocks at them.

Regardless, he asks you for help getting out of the cell. Here's a guide to complete Stuck in the Cycle in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Stuck in the Cycle quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts for the prison in Stuck in the Cycle (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube/BELLA)

Speak to Flann

Go to the prison and descend to the area where Berach is locked up. After speaking with him, go upstairs to converse with Flann, the guard on duty. You’ll have two options to secure Berach's release:

Option A: Pay the fine

Flann tells you straight-up that Berach can walk free if you pay a 5,000 gold coin fine. If you’re loaded with cash and want to be done with it, this option ends the quest once Berach is out.

Option B: Bribe him with food

Ask Flann if there’s another way, and he’ll say he’s open to a more “delicious” deal. This starts the “Bribe It On” sub-quest. He asks for a Kamelot Delicacy and Ale instead.

Prepare the Kamelot Delicacy and Ale

Head northwest in the city (Horns of the South) to find the kitchen and buy ingredients from Ruairc. You’ll also need Ale, which can usually be found in inns or from merchants; I bought it from Alwyn, located across the closed inn in Cuanacht. Here’s what you need to cook the Kamelot Delicacy:

x1 Honey

z1 Potato

x1 Venison (can also be obtained from Deer)

Once you’ve got everything, use a cooking station to prepare the dish. With both the Kamelot Delicacy and Ale in your inventory, go back to Flann and give them to him.

Berach is free

Whether you paid the fine or delivered the bribe, Flann releases Berach. Head back downstairs and speak with him again. He’ll express some relief, and you’ll tell him to leave the city. He doesn’t offer a big reward or make a dramatic exit, but the story here is more about his strange behavior and the sense that something is seriously off with him — and the world around him.

That concludes our guide for Stuck in the Cycle in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

