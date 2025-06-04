The Lingering Bonds quest in Tainted Grail The Fall Of Avalon is a hidden side objective that can be easily missed if you’re not exploring carefully. Set far out in the northeast near the All-Mother's Temple, it revolves around a simple ring, a ghostly encounter, and a family connection that hasn’t faded with death. It’s not tied to any major questline, but it adds a quiet, emotional layer if you take the time to follow it through.
Here is a guide to complete the Lingering Bonds in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
Lingering Bonds quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Starting the Lingering Bonds quest
To kick off Lingering Bonds, head northeast of the map toward the All-Mother’s Temple fast travel point. Once there, move slightly west and up a nearby hill. You’ll spot a skeleton slumped at the edge of a cliff. Initially, there’s nothing you can do — it just sits there, quiet and still.
But here’s the trick: set up a bonfire nearby and rest until night. Only then will things shift. The skeleton reveals itself as a ghost, and you’ll finally be able to interact with it.
Start the conversation, and the ghost will explain that he’s Fearghas’ father, stuck in limbo with one last request. He’ll give you a ring, asking you to deliver it to his son, who is still alive back in the city.
Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Acts Of Kindness quest walkthrough
Delivering the ring to Fearghas
Once you have the ring, head back to the main city hub. Just north of the central area, you’ll spot Fearghas sitting at his outdoor desk — the same person you interact with during other quests like Dead as Dreams.
Start a conversation with him and bring up the ring. At this point, you’ll be given two options:
- Tell him the truth — that his father’s ghost gave it to you.
- Lie and say you found it on a skeleton.
Regardless of your choice, the quest outcome doesn’t change. If you’re honest, Fearghas won’t believe you right away, and he’ll press you with a few questions about his father to confirm your story. Even after answering, he remains unsure, but he still thanks you for returning the ring.
Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:
- All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained
- 5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring Nightreign
- Elden Ring Nightreign trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign open world?
- Is there a multiplayer mode in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time?
- Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer breakdown
- The Precinct: How to extend your Shift time
- All voice actors from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.