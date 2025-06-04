Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Acts Of Kindness quest walkthrough

In Tainted Grail The Fall Of Avalon, the Acts Of Kindness quest is the main way to get into the All-Mother’s Temple without having to fight a camp of Volker warriors. The key figure here is Vrann, second-in-command to One-Eye. She controls who gets access, and if you want in peacefully, you must win her trust.

Ad

The Acts Of Kindness quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon gives you four paths, each with its own outcome and reward (or the lack thereof). Here is a guide on it.

Note: Some parts of this article reflect the writer's views; gameplay may vary for others.

Acts Of Kindness quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

How to start the Acts Of Kindness quest

Ad

Trending

All-Mother’s Temple's whereabouts in the Acts Of Kindness quest (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Head to the All-Mother’s Temple marker in the northeast part of the map in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. Unlocking fast travel will save you time. When you reach the area, Mabyn, who has a longsword but no magic, will challenge you. A few clean parries and you’re done.

Ad

After that, go east in the camp and enter the triangle-shaped house. Talk to Vrann, and she’ll hand you a potion to drink to prove your loyalty. Drink it. Then she’ll talk about making peace with the Keepers, and her first idea might throw you off.

Also read: Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Pain Relief quest walkthrough

Option 1: The Ear Necklace (least useful route)

Vrann in the Acts Of Kindness quest gives you a bandit ear necklace to deliver to the Keepers. You can follow through, but it’s the worst option:

Ad

Causes tension between the two groups

Only gives 500 XP when delivered to Fearghas

1000 XP when you report back to Vrann

If that’s all you’re after, you must go for it, but there’s no other benefit.

Tip: If you have 5 Practicality, you can automatically pass the check to reject this plan. But even with 0, the dialogue still usually works.

Option 2: Weak Mathair’s Battlerage Potion (peaceful and balanced)

Reject the necklace and say:

Ad

“Gifting someone’s body parts isn’t exactly well-received around here.”

Then choose:

“I think that potion would be a perfect gift.”

Vrann will ask for ingredients:

3 Iron Teeth

1 Moonshine

5 Wolfsbane

Here’s how to get them fast in the Acts Of Kindness quest:

Wolfsbane – Buy it from Jann Heber in Horns of the South, inside Jann’s Quarters (northern side of town). Costs 4 gold each, so 20 gold total for 5. Short on cash? Sell junk to Jann or loot some bandits.

– Buy it from Jann Heber in Horns of the South, inside Jann’s Quarters (northern side of town). Costs 4 gold each, so 20 gold total for 5. Short on cash? Sell junk to Jann or loot some bandits. Moonshine – There is no fixed spawn, but bandit outposts are your best option. Loot every chest, container, and locked box. Alternatively, buy it from Jann Heber. Moonshine can sometimes be found in barrels throughout the area.

– There is no fixed spawn, but bandit outposts are your best option. Loot every chest, container, and locked box. Alternatively, buy it from Jann Heber. Moonshine can sometimes be found in barrels throughout the area. Iron Teeth – Farm them from Red Caps, which are troll-like creatures wearing red hats, and are pretty easy to spot. Each one drops an Iron Tooth. You’ll find them roaming around the northern area of the first map region. While I was out there doing the Raspberry quest, I ran into a group of them and grabbed the Iron Teeth I needed

Ad

Once you have everything, hand it all to Vrann. She’ll give you the recipe, craft the potion, and send you to Fearghas. Give him the potion, and he’ll hand you a fish barrel to thank you. Return the barrel to Vrann. Once you bring them, you’ll get the recipe and can craft Weak Mathair’s Battlerage Potion. Give it to Fearghas, and he will give you a barrel of fish. Bring that back to Vrann.

Ad

Final rewards:

500 XP from Fearghas

1000 XP from Vrann

Key to the temple

The potion reduces damage by 15% for 60 seconds

This is the most peaceful and balanced option in the Acts Of Kindness quest.

Option 3: Ulfr Ceremonial Axe (best for strength builds)

Reject the necklace again, and say:

“You should put more faith in Ugh’we.”

Talk to Ugh’we, tell him it’s an order from One-Eye, and he’ll give you the axe recipe. You need:

Ad

12 Iron Ore

8 Wood

5 Bear Claws

Fast travel to Ruined Broch in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

Wood can be chopped inside the fort. For the rest, go near the Ruined Broch marker to mine ore and hunt bears. Be careful — bears hit hard, so use ranged weapons or summons.

Ad

Craft the axe, return it to Ugh’we, and then hand it to Fearghas.

Final rewards:

500 XP from Fearghas

1000 XP and temple key from Vrann

The Ulfr Ceremonial Axe: 46–50 damage, +100% crit damage, requires 12 Strength

Great choice for melee builds in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Option 4: Theud Protection Charm (blessing-based option in Acts Of Kindness quest)

Last option — say:

“What about Therrov?”

Talk to Therrov, say Vrann wants him to craft a gift (not a potion), and claim it’s One-Eye’s order. He’ll give you the charm recipe. You’ll need:

Ad

2 Linen Fiber

1 Wood

1 Bone

Wood is easy to procure, as mentioned earlier, in the fort from chopping block. For bones, go to the graveyard north of the camp and fight a skeleton. Linen Fiber can be bought from Osbryht inside the castle. Craft the charm, give it to Fearghas. He won’t like it and will threaten to arrest you. But Vrann still gives you:

1000 XP

Temple key

The Theud Protection Charm: gives a random blessing for 300 seconds every time you sleep

Ad

It’s a bit random, but solid for players using buffs or magic in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

That concludes our guide for the Acts Of Kindness quest in Tainted Grail The Fall Of Avalon.

Also read: How to defeat Blood Abomination in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.