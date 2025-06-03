The Pain Relief quest in Tainted Grail The Fall Of Avalon is a small but important side task that starts in the Horns of the South area. You’ll come across a Keeper named Lanzo, who’s dealing with a stubborn toothache that’s been bothering him for a while. Your job is to help Lanzo get some relief without pulling out his tooth, which is what the local healer recommends.

Here is a guide to complete the Pain Relief quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Pain Relief quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Where to find the quest

Interact with Keeper Lanzo (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube@ChilledCodex)

Go to the Horns of the South compound, located in the southwest part of the map. From the main courtyard, climb the stairs near Cillian and head toward Jann’s Quarters. Keeper Lanzo will be standing just outside. Speak with Lanzo. He’ll complain about the doctors who ignored his family’s remedy and want to extract the tooth instead.

He mentions that Jann Heber is the one who told him this, and he isn’t happy about it. After hearing him out, offer to talk to Jann on his behalf. That’s when the Pain Relief quest begins.

How to get the remedy recipe

Jann Heber in the Pain Relief quest (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube@ChilledCodex)

Inside Jann’s Quarters, speak to him and bring up Lanzo’s toothache. At first, he’ll say that removing the tooth is the only option. Keep talking and ask about alternatives. He’ll eventually mention that he confiscated the recipe made by Lanzo’s grandmother.

Ask him what the remedy includes, and he’ll list the ingredients:

Five Carnations

One Moonshine

Three sprigs of Sage

Now you have what you need to make the remedy.

Where to get the ingredients

Craft the Toothache Remedy (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube@ChilledCodex)

Jann doesn’t give the items for free, but he does sell them:

Carnations and Wolfsbane : 4 coins each

: 4 coins each Spirit (Moonshine): 20 coins

If you want to save your money, you can also collect the ingredients nearby:

Carnations grow around the large tree near the stronghold’s center.

Sage can be found in a crate close to Jann’s Quarters.

Moonshine or ale can sometimes be found in barrels throughout the area.

Once you’ve got everything, use the Alchemy Station near Jann to craft the remedy.

Finishing the quest and rewards

Bring the potion back to Keeper Lanzo. After giving it to him, the quest is completed, and you’ll earn:

75 XP

A Menhir Figurine that gives +5 max HP

That’s it. You’ve helped someone avoid a painful tooth pull and picked up a solid early-game reward.

