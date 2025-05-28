Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: The Age of Excuse quest walkthrough

The Age of Excuse quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a short, optional side mission that starts when you meet a knight named Berach. He believes he’s cursed and wants your help. While you can skip it, finishing the quest gives you 900 XP and a Soulstone, which makes it worth doing.

Here is a guide to assist you in the Age of Excuse quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Age of Excuse quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Berach's whereabouts in the Age of Excuse quest (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/Internet Tomato)

Where to find Berach

Berach can be found in the Horns of the South region, sitting under a bridge just above King’s Road. When you talk to him, he’ll mention the curse. Be polite during the conversation, as your tone matters. Once you go through the opening dialogue, use these responses to progress the quest:

“If you’re so afraid, maybe you really should stay here.”

“About the curse – Where did it come from?”

“Can I help you in any way?”

“No problem, I’ll return with an answer.”

This will point you toward finding more information about the curse.

Where to go next

Your next stop is the Horns of the South Fortress, located southwest of King’s Road. From there, move south to the Druidic Shrine on the beach. Stick to the shore and head west until you find a collapsed part of a cliff. There, you’ll meet Druid Drest.

Drest doesn’t give you the answer right away. You’ll need to offer him food if prompted during dialogue. Once you do, he’ll admit that Berach isn’t cursed at all — he’s just convinced he is. He then suggests giving Berach a fake cure — something that looks like a potion but does nothing. That’s where you come in.

How to craft the Disgusting Health Potion

Fight your enemies well in the Age of Excuse quest (Image via Awaken Realms)

You’ll need to brew a Disgusting Health Potion to give to Berach. It’s made using three ingredients:

Spirit (x2)

Sage (x5)

Grindylow Tooth (x1)

The first two can be bought from Alchemists or found in the area, especially around the Horns of the South fort. The tooth randomly drops from Grindylows. I fought two of them, and the second one dropped the tooth along with a Wooden Doll, a Grindylow Claw, and a Grindylow Hammer. A good spot to find them is Archspire. Defeat a few until one drops the tooth, then use an Alchemy table to craft the potion. The potion restores 35 HP.

Finishing the quest

Once you’ve made the Disgusting Health Potion, head back to Berach and give it to him. That’s all he needs. He drinks it, believes he’s cured, and the quest ends. You’ll receive 900 XP and a Soulstone for your efforts.

Things to keep in mind

You can also speak to Jann Heber about the curse, but he doesn’t offer a real solution — he’ll just tell you to talk to the druid. There’s also a brief mention of a mysterious scarlet man that Berach talks about, but nothing more comes from it during the quest.

Also, it’s worth noting that this quest can become unavailable depending on the choices you make in other quests. So it’s better to complete it as soon as you find Berach.

That's all you need to know to complete the Age of Excuse quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

