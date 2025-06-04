Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Throne Of The Depths quest walkthrough

In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, the Throne Of The Depths quest is one of the more intense and layered moments in Act 2. It takes place inside the Abyss of Sagremor, a dungeon hidden below the lakes of Cuanacht. Once you're in, you’ll need to face cursed enemies, help trapped spirits, and make a tough decision at the end.

Here is a guide to complete the Throne Of The Depths in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal experience. Gameplay progress may vary, and this summary does not cover the full step-by-step details of side quests or those in between.

Throne Of The Depths quest walkthrough in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

How to enter the Abyss of Sagremor in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Abyss of Sagremor in Throne Of The Depths quest (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube/MapisGamer 2)

Head northwest of Cuanacht, just past the cemetery near where Beor’s family iron is found. There’s a lake there — dive in. Swim to the bottom, and you’ll drop into the Abyss of Sagremor. This area is separate from the rest of the map, with its cursed world.

Take down Skeleton Archmage in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube/MapisGamer 2)

Follow the path to the bridge. You’ll be stopped by the Skeleton Archmage, a boss that summons helpers. Be careful. If you take out the skeleton knights too quickly, another Archmage will spawn behind you. However, the fight is easy, and you can use a one-handed weapon with a Lifesteal spell equipped.

Stay near the middle of the bridge to avoid falling off. If you need space, backtrack to its start. Once you beat the Archmage, collect the loot and head through the castle doors to meet the Custodian.

Getting inside the throne room

The Custodian seems helpful, but you’ll need to kill him to get the keys to the queen’s sisters' rooms. There’s no other way forward if you want to lift the curse and find the Menhir Rite tablet. He drops the keys when defeated.

The Custodian in Throne Of The Depths quest (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube/MapisGamer 2)

To get an audience with Queen Sagremor, you’ll have to assist both sisters inside the castle.

Lost In The Liminal – Eldest sister’s quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Go to the second floor and head up the banquet hall stairs, take the hallway behind the All-Mother statue, turn right, and enter the first room on the left. That’s where the Midwife is — she’ll ask for your help.

Renaud is near the balcony. Exit the Midwife’s room, go straight and up the opposite stairs. Turn left to find a glowing portal to the garden. At the gazebo, a servant tells you Renaud jumped through a water portal. Interact with the pond to follow — you’ll enter a fight with a Wight. It’s fast and aggressive, but dodging its lunges and punishing during its cooldown makes the fight manageable. After beating it, Renaud agrees (reluctantly) to return.

is near the balcony. Exit the Midwife’s room, go straight and up the opposite stairs. Turn left to find a glowing portal to the garden. At the gazebo, a servant tells you Renaud jumped through a water portal. Interact with the pond to follow — It’s fast and aggressive, but dodging its lunges and punishing during its cooldown makes the fight manageable. After beating it, Renaud agrees (reluctantly) to return. Hugo can be found by following the music box sound from the main hall. You'll find a cradle in a quiet chamber. When you approach, the Spirit of Despair appears and starts draining your mana. Spells are useless — go full melee. Block, then strike when she overextends. Once down, check the cradle to safely collect Hugo.

can be found by following the music box sound from the main hall. You'll find a cradle in a quiet chamber. When you approach, the appears and starts draining your mana. Spells are useless — go full melee. Block, then strike when she overextends. Once down, check the cradle to safely collect Hugo. Noah is in the lower servant quarters. Head down the stairs and walk to the end of the hallway. The last room, now open, leads to a tub. Noah’s hiding inside — talk to him, then return him upstairs.

With all three boys recovered, return to the Midwife. She thanks you for helping her care for the children again. The Custodian will now appear outside the room and guide you to the next part of the story in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Harrowing of Hearts quest – Claire’s dreamworld

After getting the key, head to the banquet hall. Clear out the ghostly nobles and servants, then unlock the door at the end of the room. Inside is a massive book — loot the chests nearby, then interact with the book to enter Claire’s dream.

In her dreamworld, take the lift to her chambers and speak to her. She won’t say much, but interact with the stack of letters near the door to enter her writing, literally.

You'll now fight three dream versions of her former lover, Bors, each representing a romantic fantasy she's written:

Ardent Lover in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (in a farm field): The boss has light attacks that are easy to dodge. Use mobility to deal with him quickly.

(in a farm field): The boss has light attacks that are easy to dodge. Use mobility to deal with him quickly. Valiant Knight (past the fields): The boss is slow but dangerous, with a heavy claymore. Best taken down with ranged or dodge-heavy tactics. Drops a unique two-hander.

(past the fields): The boss is slow but dangerous, with a heavy claymore. Best taken down with ranged or dodge-heavy tactics. Drops a unique two-hander. Minstrel of Dreams (on the overlook): It casts Burning Ember, and the low visibility makes it hard to spot his animations. Dodge carefully or you’ll get roasted.

After beating all three in Throne Of The Depths, a final black book appears. Interact with it to exit the dream.

Back in the real world, Claire is more lucid, still obsessed with Bors, but now self-aware. She accepts that what she wanted was the love the King once gave the Queen, not Bors himself. The subquest in Throne Of The Depths ends here, letting you proceed toward the Queen.

Meeting the Queen and the Mycelium choice

After finishing both sisters' subquests in Throne Of The Depths, the Custodian appears again (somehow) and gives you the key to the chapel and throne room. In the chapel, a strange fungus speaks to you. It offers you a choice: take a part of the Mycelium and decide later, or ignore it. You’ll learn that if both the King and Queen die, the Abyss and everyone in it will be wiped out.

But if the King is infected with the Mycelium, everyone can survive as part of a shared fungal mind.

Queen Sagremor boss fight in Throne Of The Depths

Use the lift and head down to the throne room. Pass through the barrier and face Queen Sagremor. She’s a litch and puts up a tough fight. Take your time and keep healing spells ready. Once she’s dead, talk to King Sagremor. He’ll give you the broken Menhir Rite tablet — now comes your final decision.

Final choice in Throne Of The Depths – Infect the King or not?

King Sagremor in Throne Of The Depths (Image via Awaken Realms // YouTube/MapisGamer 2)

You can now choose to infect the King with the Mycelium. Doing this will save the inhabitants of the Abyss, but you won’t be able to loot certain items afterwards. You do unlock a trophy or achievement if you go through with it.

If you leave the King as is, the Abyss will eventually collapse, and the curse will end for good. Either way, you’ve got the tablet in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

That concludes our guide for Throne Of The Depths in Tainted Grail The Fall Of Avalon.

