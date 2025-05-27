Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon vs Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim: Similarities and differences explored

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is an RPG released on May 23, 2025. Although many believe it is better than other similar games, such as Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, it has several similarities to the title. However, there are some fundamental differences as well. They are not radical in approach to the game but switch things up a bit or enough to make things feel different.

Whether you want to explore the island of Avalon or take your chances in the northernmost province of Tamriel is completely up to you. But before you dive into your adventures, here are a few takeaway points between Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon and Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Similarities between Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon vs Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

1) Open-world exploration

Never know what you might run into out in the world (Image via Awaken Realms)

Both games have a similar design when it comes to open-world exploration. Be it the island of Avalon or Tamriel, you are free to explore as you see fit. Your adventures may not always end well, as certain regions will undoubtedly be more challenging than others, but you have the complete freedom to go about things.

2) RPG

Tons of items to choose from and use (Image via Awaken Realms)

The freedom to choose your path will allow you to shape your character. Choose skills, abilities, and everything in between based on your preferences. Lastly, how you interact with the world will eventually shape the storyline.

3) A fantasy setting

Explore the open world at your pace (Image via Awaken Realms)

Both games are set in their fantasy world. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon revolves around Arthurian legends, while Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is based on Norwegian and Scandinavian lore. Both titles have expanded upon this fantasy setting in their own way and have made it their own.

4) Combat system

Combat is smooth (Image via Awaken Realms)

Both titles offer a dynamic combat system that allows players to battle in both first-person and third-person perspectives, which is rather neat. You have the option to use bows, swords, and staves to bring down foes with ease.

Differences between Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon vs Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

1) Focus

Focus is different in both titles (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon emphasizes on linear narrative that focuses a lot on the story. Although you can do what you like, every path leads back to one focal point. Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, on the other hand, is much more non-linear and allows you to go about the game as you want to.

2) Co-Op

Co-op is am ajor talking point in Tainted Grail (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon offers co-op, which is rather incredible given that players can team up and experience Arthurian legends together. Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, on the other hand, is a single-player experience. However, if you want a multiplayer experience, it is possible through mods, but things may not function as intended.

3) Character customization

Be whoever you want to be in Skyrim (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim's freedom to create a character was beyond its time when the game was released. Aside from choosing how they look, the selected Race provided bonuses as well. In contrast, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon has a more defined roster of characters with specific roles and abilities.

4) World scale

The world is breathtakingly large (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

One of the major differences between the two titles is the scale of the worlds. Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is absolutely massive. There's a lot to see and do, with hundreds of nooks and crannies to explore. In comparison, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon's map is much smaller. There's a bit more attention to detail and is overall more contained.

To Summarize

There are several similarities between the two games, and the differences aren't too big. If you enjoyed The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, you'd probably want to binge-play Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Over time, you probably won't even look at what's different but rather immerse yourself in what's new.

