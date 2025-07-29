Tales of the Shire Gardening guide

Tales of the Shire’s Gardening system is a pretty easy one to get your head around. Each season has its own seeds and plants that will grow well, and each type of seed also grows better with certain other types of foods. Pairing up seeds that grow well together gives you a greater chance to have higher-tier ingredients, which will, in turn, give your cooking a chance to be higher quality.

Ad

With time and patience, you can really get a lot out of the Gardening system in Tales of the Shire. You absolutely have to use it anyway, so you can easily cook, and Share Meals to build your relationships with other Hobbits. While you don’t have to pair crops, it will make the experience more enjoyable. Here’s how to garden in Take-Two Interactive’s cozy singleplayer title.

How to use the Gardening system efficiently in Tales of the Shire

Tales of the Shire’s Gardening system doesn’t change with the seasons, per se. The system is always the same, all that changes is the types of fruits and vegetables that you can plant. Each plant has a certain amount of uses per seed, and has a particular amount of time that it takes to fully grow in its own season.

Ad

Trending

You'll get some gardening beds for free, but others, you'll buy from Tom Cotton (along with seeds) (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

You, of course, have to keep them watered, but rainy days make that easier. The amount of water also depends on the size of the bed of land you’ve put the seeds in. The larger beds can hold more water, and thus, you have to water them less frequently; those however, can cost a lot of coins, so keep that in mind.

Ad

The most important thing is to figure out what season you’re in, and what you can grow. You need seeds for that, and that can come from completing Club Quests, or simply by purchasing them from Farmer Cotton in the Village Square. They aren’t especially expensive, but I do recommend taking time to make money to buy as many seeds as possible.

You also want to keep in mind the size of the plant you’re growing. If it’s large, and you’re using say, a small, circular bed , you will need to very carefully adjust it to try and put a few things in that bed. Below is a list of the things you can plant in each season:

Ad

The more seed types you have in a gardening bed, the harder it is to juggle them and have seed types that all work well together (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Ad

Spring

Lettuce

Peas

Rhubarb

Carrot

Cabbage Crests

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Leek

Parsnip

Ruby Tater

Shallot

Basil

Strawberry

Summer

Box Peppers

Cucumber

Lettuce

Rhubarb

Baby Marrow

Beans

Brown Tater

Maize

Ruby Tater

Shallot

Basil

Garlic

Autumn

Brown Onion

Brown Tater

Cabbage Sprouts

Harvest Crown Pumpkin

Eggplant

Orange Pumpkin

Squash

Turnip

Rosemary

Winter

Radish

Brown Onion

Carrot

Cabbage Sprouts

Cabbage Crests

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Leek

Parsnip

Turnip

White Fluffy Tater

Chives

Garlic

Rosemary

With this in mind, it becomes pretty easy to see what types of things you need to grow in each season of Tales of the Shire, via Gardening. At first you won’t have a lot of room with which to do this, but by improving your ranks with the Gardening Club, and buying gardening beds from Tom Cotton, you will have more and more space.

Ad

As far as watering your plants goes, what I’ve taken to doing is to check when I wake up, and when I return to my house at the end of the day. Just select the Watering Can from your tool inventory, and hold the interact button over the gardening bed until they’re fully watered. You’ve got lots of water near your house too if you need to refill the can.

Ad

Just interact with the water, and resume watering your plants. Focus on growing crops that work well in your season, and try to pair them with crops that grow well together; that way you have a higher chance to get better, higher-tier ingredients in Tales of the Shire’s gardening beds.

Best Gardening combos: What vegetables grow best together

Note: We are in the process of unlocking all of these combos still. As we finish the last few up, we will update this accordingly.

Ad

The encyclopedia has tons of information, and it only increases as you experiment (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

If you open your encyclopedia in Tales of the Shire, you’ll see all the fruits, vegetables, hearty vegetables, and seasonings that you’ve used/encountered so far. As you fill this encyclopedia, you’ll see that the entries that can be grown will have some other plants that grow well together (yellow smiley face).

Ad

There will always be a bad one too (purple frowny face). We’ve found the vast majority of the positive combos, and so we’ll put them down below so you can plant accordingly.

Seed Type Partner #1 Partner #2 Partner #3 Bad Partner Strawberry Lettuce ??? Shallot Cabbage Box Pepper Shallot Basil Cucumber ??? Cucumber Box Pepper Lettuce ??? (Pumpkin) Ruby Tater Lettuce Maize Cucumber Strawberry Cauliflower Peas Ruby Tater Parsnip Cabbage Leek Radish Parsnip ??? Brown Onion Cabbage Crests Rhubarb Cauliflower ??? Garlic Cucumber Baby Marrow Shallot ??? Beans Brown Tater Beans Baby Marrow Maize Brown Tater Shallot Brown Onion Eggplant Radish Cauliflower Harvest Crown Pumpkin Brown Tater Eggplant Beans Maize Baby Marrow Cabbage Peas Turnip Basil Strawberry Cabbage Crest ??? Turnip ??? Lettuce Cabbage Sprout Chives Eggplant Rosemary Orange Pumpkin Carrot Leek ??? Cauliflower Parsnip Cauliflower Carrot Rhubarb Brown Onion White Fluffy Tater Eggplant Brown Tater Cabbage Sprouts Brown Onion Squash Harvest Crown Pumpkin Brown Tater Squash Orange Pumpkin Brown Onion Leek Carrot Rosemary White Fluffy Tater Peas Maize Brown Tater Beans Lettuce ??? Orange Pumpkin Brown Tater Squash Harvest Crown Pumpkin Cabbage Sprouts Parsnip Peas Radish Chives Carrot Ruby Tater Peas ??? ??? ??? Shallot Box Peppers Strawberry Baby Marrow Beans Squash Brown Tater Harvest Crown Pumpkin Orange Pumpkin Eggplant Turnip Cabbage Cabbage Crests Rosemary White Fluffy Tater White Fluffy Tater Leek Chives Garlic Turnip Basil ??? Box Peppers Cabbage ??? Chives White Fluffy Tater Parsnip Cabbage Sprouts Garlic Garlic White Fluffy Tater Rhubarb ??? Chives Rosemary Cabbage Sprouts Turnip Leek ???

Ad

The Good Partners aren’t in any particular order; they all work equally well. However, each seed also has a bad partner. That’s why I don’t recommend putting more than two or three things in a single garden bed; two is ideal, though. That way, you run the risk of having to juggle ridiculous seed requirements to get the most out of your plants in Tales of the Shire.

Ad

Check out our other Tales of the Shire guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.