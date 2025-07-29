Tales of the Shire Gardening guide

By Jason Parker
Modified Jul 29, 2025 16:00 GMT
Tales of the Shire Gardening
Gardening is a key facet of Tales of the Shire; here are some tips to be successful at it (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Tales of the Shire’s Gardening system is a pretty easy one to get your head around. Each season has its own seeds and plants that will grow well, and each type of seed also grows better with certain other types of foods. Pairing up seeds that grow well together gives you a greater chance to have higher-tier ingredients, which will, in turn, give your cooking a chance to be higher quality.

With time and patience, you can really get a lot out of the Gardening system in Tales of the Shire. You absolutely have to use it anyway, so you can easily cook, and Share Meals to build your relationships with other Hobbits. While you don’t have to pair crops, it will make the experience more enjoyable. Here’s how to garden in Take-Two Interactive’s cozy singleplayer title.

How to use the Gardening system efficiently in Tales of the Shire

Tales of the Shire’s Gardening system doesn’t change with the seasons, per se. The system is always the same, all that changes is the types of fruits and vegetables that you can plant. Each plant has a certain amount of uses per seed, and has a particular amount of time that it takes to fully grow in its own season.

You'll get some gardening beds for free, but others, you'll buy from Tom Cotton (along with seeds) (Image via Take-Two Interactive)
You'll get some gardening beds for free, but others, you'll buy from Tom Cotton (along with seeds) (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

You, of course, have to keep them watered, but rainy days make that easier. The amount of water also depends on the size of the bed of land you’ve put the seeds in. The larger beds can hold more water, and thus, you have to water them less frequently; those however, can cost a lot of coins, so keep that in mind.

The most important thing is to figure out what season you’re in, and what you can grow. You need seeds for that, and that can come from completing Club Quests, or simply by purchasing them from Farmer Cotton in the Village Square. They aren’t especially expensive, but I do recommend taking time to make money to buy as many seeds as possible.

You also want to keep in mind the size of the plant you’re growing. If it’s large, and you’re using say, a small, circular bed , you will need to very carefully adjust it to try and put a few things in that bed. Below is a list of the things you can plant in each season:

The more seed types you have in a gardening bed, the harder it is to juggle them and have seed types that all work well together (Image via Take-Two Interactive)
The more seed types you have in a gardening bed, the harder it is to juggle them and have seed types that all work well together (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Spring

  • Lettuce
  • Peas
  • Rhubarb
  • Carrot
  • Cabbage Crests
  • Cabbage
  • Cauliflower
  • Leek
  • Parsnip
  • Ruby Tater
  • Shallot
  • Basil
  • Strawberry

Summer

  • Box Peppers
  • Cucumber
  • Lettuce
  • Rhubarb
  • Baby Marrow
  • Beans
  • Brown Tater
  • Maize
  • Ruby Tater
  • Shallot
  • Basil
  • Garlic

Autumn

  • Brown Onion
  • Brown Tater
  • Cabbage Sprouts
  • Harvest Crown Pumpkin
  • Eggplant
  • Orange Pumpkin
  • Squash
  • Turnip
  • Rosemary

Winter

  • Radish
  • Brown Onion
  • Carrot
  • Cabbage Sprouts
  • Cabbage Crests
  • Cabbage
  • Cauliflower
  • Leek
  • Parsnip
  • Turnip
  • White Fluffy Tater
  • Chives
  • Garlic
  • Rosemary

With this in mind, it becomes pretty easy to see what types of things you need to grow in each season of Tales of the Shire, via Gardening. At first you won’t have a lot of room with which to do this, but by improving your ranks with the Gardening Club, and buying gardening beds from Tom Cotton, you will have more and more space.

As far as watering your plants goes, what I’ve taken to doing is to check when I wake up, and when I return to my house at the end of the day. Just select the Watering Can from your tool inventory, and hold the interact button over the gardening bed until they’re fully watered. You’ve got lots of water near your house too if you need to refill the can.

Just interact with the water, and resume watering your plants. Focus on growing crops that work well in your season, and try to pair them with crops that grow well together; that way you have a higher chance to get better, higher-tier ingredients in Tales of the Shire’s gardening beds.

Best Gardening combos: What vegetables grow best together

Note: We are in the process of unlocking all of these combos still. As we finish the last few up, we will update this accordingly.

The encyclopedia has tons of information, and it only increases as you experiment (Image via Take-Two Interactive)
The encyclopedia has tons of information, and it only increases as you experiment (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

If you open your encyclopedia in Tales of the Shire, you’ll see all the fruits, vegetables, hearty vegetables, and seasonings that you’ve used/encountered so far. As you fill this encyclopedia, you’ll see that the entries that can be grown will have some other plants that grow well together (yellow smiley face).

There will always be a bad one too (purple frowny face). We’ve found the vast majority of the positive combos, and so we’ll put them down below so you can plant accordingly.

Seed TypePartner #1Partner #2Partner #3Bad Partner
StrawberryLettuce???ShallotCabbage
Box PepperShallotBasilCucumber???
CucumberBox PepperLettuce??? (Pumpkin)Ruby Tater
LettuceMaizeCucumberStrawberryCauliflower
PeasRuby TaterParsnipCabbageLeek
RadishParsnip???Brown OnionCabbage Crests
RhubarbCauliflower???GarlicCucumber
Baby MarrowShallot???BeansBrown Tater
BeansBaby MarrowMaizeBrown TaterShallot
Brown OnionEggplantRadishCauliflowerHarvest Crown Pumpkin
Brown TaterEggplantBeansMaizeBaby Marrow
CabbagePeasTurnipBasilStrawberry
Cabbage Crest???Turnip???Lettuce
Cabbage SproutChivesEggplantRosemaryOrange Pumpkin
CarrotLeek???CauliflowerParsnip
CauliflowerCarrotRhubarbBrown OnionWhite Fluffy Tater
EggplantBrown TaterCabbage SproutsBrown OnionSquash
Harvest Crown PumpkinBrown TaterSquashOrange PumpkinBrown Onion
LeekCarrotRosemaryWhite Fluffy TaterPeas
MaizeBrown TaterBeansLettuce???
Orange PumpkinBrown TaterSquashHarvest Crown PumpkinCabbage Sprouts
ParsnipPeasRadishChivesCarrot
Ruby TaterPeas?????????
ShallotBox PeppersStrawberryBaby MarrowBeans
SquashBrown TaterHarvest Crown PumpkinOrange PumpkinEggplant
TurnipCabbageCabbage CrestsRosemaryWhite Fluffy Tater
White Fluffy TaterLeekChivesGarlicTurnip
Basil???Box PeppersCabbage???
ChivesWhite Fluffy TaterParsnipCabbage SproutsGarlic
GarlicWhite Fluffy TaterRhubarb???Chives
RosemaryCabbage SproutsTurnipLeek???
The Good Partners aren’t in any particular order; they all work equally well. However, each seed also has a bad partner. That’s why I don’t recommend putting more than two or three things in a single garden bed; two is ideal, though. That way, you run the risk of having to juggle ridiculous seed requirements to get the most out of your plants in Tales of the Shire.

Check out our other Tales of the Shire guides and features

Jason Parker

Jason Parker

