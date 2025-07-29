Tales of the Shire: The Traveller Riddle Solution

Tales of the Shire offers you a few riddles from Nora, and the third one, The Traveller, is by far the easiest of the three, depending on what you’re doing in-game. It actually took me a little while to get to, because I spent several in-game days focused on growing crops and foraging for the Foraging Club. While it’s technically quite a difficult riddle — and I did spend more time than I’m willing to admit puzzling it out — the answer should have been pretty obvious.
Fortunately, that means I can share the answer, now that I’ve completed The Traveller Riddle in Tales of the Shire. At the time of writing, we haven’t found a fourth riddle, but should one arise, we’ll look into solving it as well. If you have a hankering to help out Daisy Took figure these riddles out in this cozy indie game, we’re here to help.
How to easily complete The Traveller Riddle in Tales of the Shire
You can take up Traveller Riddle after completing Nora’s Second Riddle in Tales of the Shire. The only thing that distracted me from starting it was there was also a main story segment in the same location, and by the time I could talk to Daisy again, she had already wandered off, and we were locked in a cutscene with Gandalf and Delphinius. The riddle is as follows:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
“A traveller without foot or wheel, its journey done, now resting its keel.”
The answer to The Traveller Riddle is located at Old Noakes’ Smial in Tales of the Shire. All you have to do to solve this riddle is head to his little part of the map. The blue sparkly light is sitting next to his upturned boat, so it’s really hard to miss. When you get close to it, your character will figure out this is the spot, and summon Daisy Took.
After a cute cutscene, Daisy Took will declare herself that she’s smarter than Gandalf. While the choices you make likely don’t matter, you’ll also be asked if you’re going to leave Bywater, because your character thought about living somewhere else once. The “correct” answer is to say that this is your home, and you’ll get a wholesome answer out of it.
At this point in time, we didn’t see another riddle come up, so this might be the final one, leaving you to instead focus on Club Activities, or wherever you are in the main story quest. These side quests are interesting though, and lead you to learning more about Bywater, and the people in it.
Tales of the Shire releases on July 29, 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X}S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.