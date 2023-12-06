Tank tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Tanks in Honkai Star Rail specialize in absorbing all incoming damage to ensure the survivability of allies. Five units in this space odyssey are classified as tanks. While most characters tread on the same path, they wield dissimilar elements. Some of the activities in Honkai Star Rail are challenging; therefore, players will need a tank character to conquer those activities.

For those curious, this article ranks every tank character in a tier list based on their performance in various activities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the opinion of the writer.

Honkai Star Rail tank tier list for December 2023

Tank tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

As showcased in the image above, all tanks in Honkai Star Rail are ranked from SS to B-tier. Each character is evaluated without taking Eidolons into account for an equitable judgment.

SS-tier

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The tank unit(s) in this tier are phenomenal with a flawless kit and can shine on the battlefield with minimal investment. The only Honkai Star Rail character in the SS-tier is:

Fu Xuan

The Master Diviner of the Divinatio Commission, Fu Xuan, is a tank that can soak up all incoming damage for her team members by activating the Matrix of Prescience. She can also deal Quantum damage with her ultimate to all opponents.

S-tier

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

Tanks in the S-tier can prove themselves useful but get overshadowed by those in the SS-tier. Currently, only one character deserves to be in this tier:

Gepard

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard, is an excellent tank who can also slow down his opponent's movement. He can provide shields to his teammates for three turns by activating his ultimate. As Gepard's ultimate is the only shielding ability, playing with him can be tricky.

A-tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier require Eidolons to leave a strong impression on the battlefield. The sole tank in the A-tier is:

March 7th

The jolly girl of the Astral Express crew, March 7th, is a free-to-play character. She can provide shields to a single ally with her skill and hinder her opponent's movement with her ultimate.

B-tier

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier get overshadowed by units in higher tiers and require the right piece of equipment to perform well on the battlefield. The tanks in the B-tier are:

Clara

Trailblazer (Preservation)

While Clara treads on the Path of Destruction, she excels in defending her team members and taking the heat on herself. She can also launch counterattacks with the help of her robot guardian, Svarog, whenever an enemy hits her.

Trailblazer unlocks the Path of Preservation while fighting with Cocolia. They can inflict significant damage on enemies and provide shields to their team members.

