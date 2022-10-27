Dota 2 The International (TI) 2022 now has its top four contenders in the final stretch of the tournament - Team Secret, Tundra Esports in the upper bracket, Team Liquid, and Team Aster in the lower bracket. The upcoming matches will determine the final position for each team and decide if they get the lion’s share of the prize pool.

Team Liquid (TL) has been one of the oldest pillars of Dota 2 since its beginning involvement in the esports scene in 2012. The team remains a formidable opponent as they have been sweeping wins in the lower bracket with conviction and consistency.

Team Aster (TA) is a considerably newer organization that started its Dota 2 esports journey in 2018. The team is an underdog with widespread fan support after their magnificent display of in-game prowess in all events.

The fight to survive has the highest stakes starting in the final rounds, and both teams are bolstering themselves for the upcoming match-up. The loser of this match will automatically take the fourth seat in the TI11 standings.

TA vs TL: Who will secure the chance to become champions in Dota 2 TI11?

TL has been a dominant team with the many years of experience and wisdom they have gathered by participating in ruthless events and tournaments. The team's insight compared to newer teams is bound to be greater.

TL has been following a hero draft formed by Engima, Leshrac, or Lifestealer. The team likes to have its options open for targeted initiations and locking down multiple enemy heroes in team fights, which sometimes makes it difficult for them to take map control to their preference.

The team might surprise fans with a new hero draft formed around Spirit Breaker and Tiny to shift the game's pace and finish matches before the hour mark.

TA is a comparatively new team but has had a rock-solid hero draft from the Group Stage. Their preferred hero draft revolves around having multiple stun abilities and large-scale AOE (area of effect) spells that can prevent immediate retaliation.

They have won a draft made around Sven, Mirana, or Lina, and fans can expect a similar draft with maybe a Leshrac replacing one of the stunners considering his spells are more potent.

Both teams are bound to give their all in the upcoming match-up, so it is hard to predict a clear winner. However, Team Liquid is statistically more likely to win the best-of-three and secure themselves away from another elimination.

Head-to-head

Team Liquid and Team Aster played against each other in the TI11 upper bracket, where Team Aster knocked Liquid into the lower bracket with a 2-0 scoreline.

Both teams were tied with a 1-1 scoreline in ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021, and Team Liquid won with a 2-0 scoreline against Aster in MDL Chengdu Major 2019.

Dota 2 TI11 roster

Team Liquid

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen

Michael “miCKe” Vu

Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn

Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi (IGL)

Team Aster

Du “Monet” Peng

Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang

Lin “Xxs” Jing

Ye “BoBoKa” Zhibiao

Yu “皮球” Yajun

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Lower Bracker Round 5 match between TA and TL is scheduled for October 29 at 3:00 pm SGT/ 12:30 am IST/ 9:00 am CEST.

All the teams that remain in the event are fighting in a race for the biggest chunk of a massive Dota 2 TI11 prize pool of $17,167,616 (USD). The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

