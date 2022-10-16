"This is on Valve": Asa Butterfield joins other DOTA 2 fans in calling out the subpar The International 11 production value

While the Group Stage of the annual crowning event of the DOTA 2 calendar year rages on, the community at large has been fuming over the production quality of The International 11. Recently, even Asa Butterfield, a well-known actor and part of Team Liquid, spoke out about how subpar the quality of the tournament feels up to now.

PGL and its poor production have been in the limelight ever since the regional qualifiers began back in September. Although the issues also affected the recently concluded Last Chance Qualifier, players were hopeful that the Group Stage would tell a different story.

Firas @9fee7a @asabfb Valve are done with TI, all the garbage u are seeing is PGL

Asa @asabfb @9fee7a Yes but if my builder hired a team of penguins to fix my roof, I'm not gonna blame the penguins when it falls in. This is on Valve.

A quick glimpse at the subreddit r/DOTA2 will tell that has not been the case and fans have been vocal about their disappointment with the same.

The International 11 is plagued with production issues and DOTA 2 fans are having none of it

Asa Butterfield's tweet on the matter echoed the sentiment of the majority of DOTA 2 fans who tuned in to watch the show. Where the subreddit is filled with posts regarding match discussions and gameplay during such major events, this time around it has been plastered with players complaining about the mismanagement that is on display.

Asa @asabfb

Kudos to L'Odyssée, making Valve look like a indie studio. How am I watching a smash tournament that has a higher production value than #TI11 ??

Butterfield pointed out that L'Odyssee, a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament currently being held in France, had a "higher production value than TI 11" and that they were "making Valve look like a indie studio." The actor also clarified that even though it was PGL who were organizing the Group Stage, it was Valve who hired them for the job and should be held accountable.

A number of decisions made by the tournament organizer have not sat well with the fans. The tie-up with a betting company and the prominence of their banner during certain sections of the stream have induced a sour mood. The choice to have remote casting for many DOTA 2 fans meant some disjunction that was apparent during matches.

A post on DOTA 2 subreddit (Image via Reddit)

Players are further baffled that the DOTA 2 TI Twitch channel has not been involved with any stream, while Stream E of the Group Stage has been quite hard to find for many. Furthermore, the plugin overlays, added after many complaints, have not worked to perfection. Fans have also complained about stream video and audio quality of the streams.

phraggers @phraggers @SkullyEqual @PyrionFlax Fans are complaining about the quality of the TI production, graphics and overlay mistakes/ glitches, caster voice dropouts, a community twitch overlay wasn't used and they made their own version which is worse, the list goes on!

Some DOTA 2 fans also made the inevitable comparison to the production quality of the League of Legends World Championship 2022 which is currently ongoing. All of these issues are on top of, what many consider, a terrible Battle Pass.

The Duke 🥀🐙💀🧚💎🌿⏳🐔🍎👾🔮🧟‍♀️🦚🚑🔥⚔️ @Dystant84 @wykrhm The production is worst than DPC, worst than pretty much every tournament this year. Does PGL just undercut everyone else massively and Valve only looked at the bottom line? Because it's clear they have zero budget. This is supposed to be the biggest esports event in the world.

Hugo Devezas @HugoDevezas @wykrhm Surprising indeed. Worst production ever, massive technical problems, bad caster duos, ads on the stream, combined with the worst BP to date. It's like they are actively trying to kill the pro scene.

Cristian @cristian_spires @wykrhm The most surprinsing thing, actually not really, is how bad this TI production is. Watching Worlds and comparing to this feels so bad as a longtime Dota fan.

PGL @pglesports



An important update to the Community Broadcast Guidelines for the Group Stage.
Read all about it here -> bit.ly/3TiJBps

Interestingly, PGL has instructed community casters to "maintain a clean and positive image" around LCQ and Group Stage during broadcasts, including social media, responses, words, and actions of the casters and whoever they choose to broadcast with.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm



- EG did not suck on Day 1.

- LGD did not own on Day 1.

- Hokori blew my mind.

- Group B were all Rank #1 after 1st set

- RNG has no chill.



TI11 is already surprising af. Nothing went according to the script.
- EG did not suck on Day 1.
- LGD did not own on Day 1.
- Hokori blew my mind.
- Group B were all Rank #1 after 1st set
- RNG has no chill.
Gonna a mad TI. I can feel it. #TI11 #Dota2

The community has been quick to point out that this is the result of Valve's greed, given the fans provide a majority of the funding. One only shudders to wonder if the situation will be the same during the Main Event.

Thankfully, the matches have been top-tier with comebacks, upsets, and exhilarating gameplay already. Keep tabs on the live updates of the Group Stage here.

