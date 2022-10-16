"This is on Valve": Asa Butterfield joins other DOTA 2 fans in calling out the subpar The International 11 production value

While the Group Stage of the annual crowning event of the DOTA 2 calendar year rages on, the community at large has been fuming over the production quality of The International 11. Recently, even Asa Butterfield, a well-known actor and part of Team Liquid, spoke out about how subpar the quality of the tournament feels up to now.
PGL and its poor production have been in the limelight ever since the regional qualifiers began back in September. Although the issues also affected the recently concluded Last Chance Qualifier, players were hopeful that the Group Stage would tell a different story.
A quick glimpse at the subreddit r/DOTA2 will tell that has not been the case and fans have been vocal about their disappointment with the same.
The International 11 is plagued with production issues and DOTA 2 fans are having none of it
Asa Butterfield's tweet on the matter echoed the sentiment of the majority of DOTA 2 fans who tuned in to watch the show. Where the subreddit is filled with posts regarding match discussions and gameplay during such major events, this time around it has been plastered with players complaining about the mismanagement that is on display.
Butterfield pointed out that L'Odyssee, a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament currently being held in France, had a "higher production value than TI 11" and that they were "making Valve look like a indie studio." The actor also clarified that even though it was PGL who were organizing the Group Stage, it was Valve who hired them for the job and should be held accountable.
A number of decisions made by the tournament organizer have not sat well with the fans. The tie-up with a betting company and the prominence of their banner during certain sections of the stream have induced a sour mood. The choice to have remote casting for many DOTA 2 fans meant some disjunction that was apparent during matches.
Players are further baffled that the DOTA 2 TI Twitch channel has not been involved with any stream, while Stream E of the Group Stage has been quite hard to find for many. Furthermore, the plugin overlays, added after many complaints, have not worked to perfection. Fans have also complained about stream video and audio quality of the streams.
Some DOTA 2 fans also made the inevitable comparison to the production quality of the League of Legends World Championship 2022 which is currently ongoing. All of these issues are on top of, what many consider, a terrible Battle Pass.
Interestingly, PGL has instructed community casters to "maintain a clean and positive image" around LCQ and Group Stage during broadcasts, including social media, responses, words, and actions of the casters and whoever they choose to broadcast with.
The community has been quick to point out that this is the result of Valve's greed, given the fans provide a majority of the funding. One only shudders to wonder if the situation will be the same during the Main Event.
Thankfully, the matches have been top-tier with comebacks, upsets, and exhilarating gameplay already. Keep tabs on the live updates of the Group Stage here.