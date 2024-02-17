Team BDS vs MAD Lions KOI LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket Final of the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs will feature Team BDS vs MAD Lions. Although both teams look quite strong, the former will be without their star top-laner, Adam. Notably, the winner of this clash will advance to the Grand Final of the Winter Split to face off against G2 Esports. Subsequently, the winner of the final will have a chance to qualify for MSI 2024.

Ahead of the Team BDS vs MAD Lions KOI matchup in the LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs, let's learn about both teams' recent results and statistics.

Team BDS vs MAD Lions KOI LEC Winter 2024 Playoff Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Team BDS was quite dominant in the entirety of LEC Winter 2024. They finished the Regular Season in second place. Following that, the team defeated Heretics and Team Vitality back-to-back, both with a 2-0 scoreline. BDS' midlaner, nuc, and top-laner, Adam, played exceptionally well. Specifically, Adam was spectacular with his Darius picks.

However, BDS' first defeat in the Playoffs was against G2 Esports in the Upper Bracket Final. G2 completely outclassed them and won the series with a 3-0 scoreline.

Unfortunately, BDS' top laner, Adam, won't be able to play against MAD Lions Koi for some sudden reasons, according to the team's official X account. Team BDS Academy's 25-year-old German top laner, JNX, will replace him.

Meanwhile, MAD Lions KOI have shocked the LEC Winter 2024 crowd with their phenomenal prowess. The Spanish squad was built around their jungler, Elyoya. Although they lost their initial playoff game against Fnatic, they have made a successful Lower Bracket run to reach this point.

Following the defeat against Fnatic, the MAD Lions defeated GIANTX and Team Vitality. Subsequently, they had to face off against Fnatic once more. However, this time, MAD Lions showed exceptional macro gameplay and completely out-maneuvered Fnatic to win the tie 3-2. The team's Polish midlaner, Fresskowy, was dominant with his Karma and Gragas picks.

As for the prediction between Team BDS vs MAD Lions matchup in the LEC Winter 2024 Playoff Stage, the latter is expected to win the series with a 3-1 scoreline. That's mainly because BDS will not have Adam on their side. Adam has been one of the best, if not the best, players for BDS in this split.

Head-to-head

Team BDS and MAD Lions KOI have faced each other a total of 10 times. The former came out on top four times, while the latter won six times.

Previous results

Team BDS lost their previous series 0-3 against G2 Esports in the LEC Winter 2024 Upper Bracket Final.

MAD Lions KOI, on the other hand, won their previous series 3-2 against Fnatic in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

Team BDS:

Top : JNX

: JNX Jungle : Sheo

: Sheo Mid : nuc

: nuc ADC : Ice

: Ice Support: Labrov

MAD Lions KOI:

Top : Myrwn

: Myrwn Jungle : Elyoya

: Elyoya Mid : Fresskowy

: Fresskowy ADC : Supa

: Supa Support: Alvaro

Livestream details

The schedule for the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs clash of Team BDS vs MAD Lions KOI is as follows:

PT : February 17, 8 am

: February 17, 8 am CET : February 17, 5 pm

: February 17, 5 pm IST : February 17, 9:30 pm

: February 17, 9:30 pm KST: February 18, 1 am

If you are interested in watching the LEC Winter series live, go to the following sites:

Notably, LEC Winter 2024 co-streams will be hosted on the channels of some well-known streamers.

