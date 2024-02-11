G2 Esports vs Team BDS - League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

G2 Esports vs Team BDS will be the first best-of-five series in the slightly revamped edition of the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Playoffs. Both rosters have looked like the best that EMEA currently has to offer with the former being deemed clear favorites by many analysts and fans before the split even started. The latter, on the other hand, has managed to surprise quite a lot of people, with not many expecting this lineup to make it this far.

Ahead of the G2 Esports vs Team BDS matchup, let us look at the current form of both teams, their playstyles, and some of the important players that can decide the outcome of this match.

G2 Esports vs Team BDS League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Playoffs: Who will advance to the Grand Final?

Prediction

LEC 2024 Winter Split Playoffs Bracket (Image via @LEC on X)

G2 Esports vs Team BDS is guaranteed to be an exciting matchup. Historically, the former has dominated this rivalry and is currently in sublime form as well. The roster has a wealth of experience, exceptional map rotations, excellent counter picks, and extraordinary teamfighting. All of these factors make G2 Esports among the best teams in the LEC.

Top laner BrokenBlade has been shining on the off-meta Zac pick, which is slowly becoming a viable option in the top lane. Mid laner Caps has kept up his MVP-level form, along with the bot lane duo of Hans sama and Mikyx being dominant as ever. All signs currently point towards G2 Esports sprinting towards the first LEC title of 2024.

Hans Sama had an outstanding performance against Fnatic. (Image via @LEC on X)

Team BDS has always struggled against G2 Esports. Despite this, it is clear that this roster has the potential to overcome the titans of Europe. Team BDS has showcased excellent teamfighting and the ability to turn around games instantly, primarily due to mid laner nuc having an MVP-level performance throughout this split on champions such as Neeko, Azir, and Orianna.

Top laner Adam has also established himself as one of the biggest threats in the LEC with his penchant for aggressive picks such as Darius and Olaf. His presence alone draws many targeted bans towards Team BDS in the drafting phase, which opens up the opportunity for the team to grab other meta picks. The addition of ADC Ice during the LEC 2024 rostermania has proved to be a valuable pickup so far.

Adam has been one of the best top laners in the LEC. (Image via @TeamBDS on X)

G2 Esports is the expected favorite to win this matchup. Team BDS has the chance to potentially take a game off the defending Winter Split champions. However, the individual talent and overall teamplay heavily lean towards G2 Esports' side.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports vs Team BDS is a matchup that has been played seven times by the core members of both lineups. The former has dominated this encounter and has won all seven games.

Previous results

G2 Esports' latest result was a well-fought 2-1 victory against longtime rivals, Fnatic. Team BDS was also able to win its most recent fixture with a 2-0 scoreline against Team Vitality.

LEC 2024 Winter rosters

G2 Esports Position Team BDS Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik Top Adam "Adam" Maanane Martin "Yike" Sundelin Jungle Théo "Sheo" Borile Rasmus "Caps" Winther Mid Ilias "nuc" Bizriken Steven "Hans sama" Liv ADC Yoon "Ice" Sang-hoon Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle Support Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis Dylan Falco Head Coach Yanis "Striker" Kella

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Playoffs matchup featuring G2 Esports vs Team BDS are as follows:

PT : February 11, 8 am

: February 11, 8 am CEST : February 11, 6 pm

: February 11, 6 pm IST : February 11, 9:30 pm

: February 11, 9:30 pm KST: February 12, 1 am

To watch G2 Esports vs Team BDS live, you can visit the following websites:

