Team EXCEL vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second match on Day 2 of Week 2 at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is set to take place between Team EXCEL and MAD Lions.

MAD Lions is generally considered to be stronger than Team EXCEL. However, after the 2022 Summer Split began, both teams have been in terrific form, and they've been taking down the best teams in the LEC with ease.

So the competition between these teams will be tight, with both teams currently at the top of their game. In short, the match is bound to be quite interesting, and fans will definitely be entertained.

Preview of MAD Lions vs Team EXCEL at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

Team EXCEL began the 2022 season without a lot of hope. However, the team soon replaced their support with former G2 Esports player Mikyx.

The addition of Mikyx drastically changed the performance of the team. EXCEL turned things around during the Spring Split and ended the season on a good note.

During a break in between tournaments, EXCEL even participated in a bootcamp in South Korea and ended up scrimming against teams like T1. It now looks like the effort they've put in is finally paying off. Since the beginning of the Summer Split, EXCEL has been in terrific form. Up until now, Team EXCEL has defeated almost everyone (barring G2 Esports), which is a feat on its own.

MAD Lions also have a similar story. After a disappointing Spring Split, the team decided to let go of their midlaner and sign Nisqy instead. This one small change was more than enough to propel the team to new heights. The team's coordination appears to be a cut above the rest, and MAD Lions feel like a title contender once again at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, this is a tough one indeed. Both MAD Lions and Team EXCEL have performed at a similar level. In fact, both teams prefer to focus on early game aggression and proactive plays across the map. Therefore, the final result will definitely come down to execution.

That being said, MAD Lions has a little edge simply on account of the players they have. The match will be close, but MAD Lions will likely grab the victory.

Head-to-head

MAD Lions and Team EXCEL have faced each other a total of 10 times in the past. MAD Lions has managed to secure six victories in these games, while EXCEL has managed only four wins.

Previous results

Team EXCEL faced Team Vitality previously at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and won the game.

MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced Fnatic and grabbed a comfortable victory.

LEC 2022 roster

Team EXCEL

Finn

Markoon

nukeduck

Patrik

Mikyx

MAD Lions

Armut

Elyoya

Nisqy

UNF0RGIVEN

Kaiser

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs Team EXCEL will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC at 9.00 am PDT on June 25, 2022.

