Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro - CS2 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2024 Semifinal: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro Semifinal matchup will wrap up the final day of the CS2 BLAST Premiere Fall Showdown 2024. The winner will secure a berth in the upcoming Fall Final 2024 tournament. Meanwhile, they’ll also bag a hefty prize pool of $20,000 alongside 900 BLAST points.

This article highlights a few nuances that might affect the matchup along with what we believe is the most likely outcome.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro: Who’ll qualify for the CS2 BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024?

Prediction

CS2 fans can look forward to the high-voltage Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro matchup at the BLAST Fall Showdown. While the former are finally living up to their potential after a long time, the latter will look to restore their former glory by securing their spot in the Fall Final.

Team Falcons had a great start to their campaign with a flawless 2-0 win over NA side M80. The ex-Astralis rifle duo, Magisk and dupreeh, appeared to be in good form, while SunPyus showcased a stellar performance with the AWP. In the next match, Complexity gave them a difficult time in the quarters.

After a shocking loss on Nuke, the EU side managed to recover and ended up winning the matchup. This time, Snappi showcased an exceptional performance alongside SunPayus. dupreeh had a dry run, failing to drop a few essential frags. However, judging from his previous performance, he should bring a lot to the table.

Meanwhile, Virtus.pro had a trouble-free win against the fresh faces of Zero Tenacity. fame went on a killing spree, dropping 39 kills in two maps. Meanwhile, his other teammates also maintained exceptional stats on the scoreboard.

In their quarter-final matchup against BIG, they caught the community’s attention by making an incredible comeback in Dust 2. electroNic and FL1T contributed a lot to the team, while Jame and fame provided them with the perfect support. The EU side appeared to be perfectly synchronized.

Coming to the Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro matchup, the scales are slightly tipped towards the latter. However, the Falcons’ roster has a massive potential to turn the tide of the game in their favor. All eyes will be on SunPayus as he might stand out to be a great wildcard.

Head-to-head

Team Falcons and Virtus.pro have faced each other thrice in CS2 tournaments. Currently, the former leads the head-to-head series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Team Falcons won their recent quarterfinal match against Complexity Gaming with a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, Virtus.pro also secured a 2-1 victory against BIG.

CS2 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2024 rosters (Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro)

Below are the expected rosters for the upcoming Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro match:

Team Falcons

Marco “ Snappi” Pfeiffer (IGL)

Pfeiffer (IGL) Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Rasmussen Emil “Magisk” Reif

Reif Pavle “Maden” Bošković

Bošković Álvaro “SunPayus” García

García Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Coach)

Virtus.pro

Dzhami “Jame” Ali (IGL)

Ali (IGL) Denis “fame” Sharipov

Sharipov Evgenii “FL1T” Lebedev

Lebedev David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan

Danielyan Petr “electoNic” Bolyshev

Bolyshev Andrey “Xoma” Mironenko (Coach)

When and where to watch Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro?

Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can visit BLASTPremier’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the semifinal matchup between Team Falcons and Virtus.pro.

Here are the dates and timings for the fiery matchup between Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro:

PT: August 25, 2024, at 11:30 am

August 25, 2024, at CEST: August 25, 2024, at 8:30 pm

August 25, 2024, at IST: August 26, 2024, at 12:00 am

Curious fans can watch the live broadcast of the match on these websites:

To watch Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro on YouTube : Click Here

on YouTube To watch Team Falcons vs Virtus.pro on Twitch: Click Here

