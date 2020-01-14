Team Fight Tactics is arriving on mobile devices in mid-March

Riot Games has confirmed that Team Fight Tactics is coming to mobile devices in mid-march. The popular auto battler game was released last year and has been a fan favorite since then. The game will support the cross-play platform, and players can use their original League account to play Team Fight Tactics on the mobile.

Team Fight Tactics, commonly known as TFT, immediately rose to prominence after its release last year. The game was constantly in the top two of most-watched games on Twitch for a brief period before its popularity faded a bit. It’s easily the most popular game in the auto battler genre and bringing it to the mobile platform will definitely attract more players.

Mobile platform support has been a demand of players since the game’s initial release, and it’s finally getting fulfilled. Riot Games haven’t revealed the full details, but it’s most probably going to be available on the Playstore and the App Store.

Apart from the game coming to the mobile platform, Riot Games also revealed that Set 3 is coming to the game soon. There is no information regarding what champions Set 3 will feature but there is a possibility that these champions are from Star Guardian or Odyssey skin line. The new set will most probably drop along with the new mobile support feature in mid-march.