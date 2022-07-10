Team Fortress 2 patch official notes (July): Introduces New Game server settings, bug fixes, and more

Team Fortress 2 has received another big update, just one month after Valve looked to address some of the major bot-related issues that the title has been facing for quite some time now.

The latest patch will address some of the bugs prevalent in the game, along with introducing new server settings, a good quality-of-life feature that many in the community have been appreciating.

The patch also comes with a processing time limiter, which players feel might help them combat users who rely on malicious or third-party software.

Team Fortress 2 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Valve’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Team Fortress 2 patch official notes for July

All Fixes:

Several fixes to address exploits and stability issues

Added a game server setting, "net_chan_limit_msec," which allows server operators to limit the amount of processing time the game server can spend on processing packets for each client per tick. Clients that send packets causing server CPU processing time to exceed the configured number of milliseconds will be kicked from the game server.

Added a game server setting, "net_chan_stats_dump," which, when enabled, will dump statistics of each network channel when that network channel is closed. Statistics include messages, bandwidth, and CPU processing time breakdown.

Added a game server setting, "tf_fall_damage_disablespread" to disable random fall damage (default: 0)

Fixed not being able to adjust the offset for a cosmetic item's Unusual effect

Fixed some players seeing [unknown] for their player name

Fixed broken transparency on cosmetics

Fixed lag compensation when melee-ing teammates

Fixed not being able to hit a player's hitbox if it extends outside the player's bounding box during an animation

Fixed jiggle bones rendering in the loadout and item previews

Fixed the Iron Bomber's projectile collision size not matching other projectile collision sizes

Fixed ConVar buttons flickering after being clicked to toggle the value

Fixed The Shortstop shove showing as self-inflicted damage

Fixed Mini-Sentry guns not triggering damage alerts in the HUD

Fixed net_disconnect_reason affecting disconnect messages on the client

Fixed Medi Gun charges expiring too early if a server forces add_uber_time

Fixed network edicts being used for server-side-only entities

Updated mat_picmip to allow values below -1

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated the localization files

Updated Mann vs. Machine

Fixed not being able to kick Spectators

Fixed bots not displaying the correct names

Fixed the loading screen backgrounds on Valve servers

Fixed Übercharge charge rate and duration upgrade not working for the Vaccinator

Updated Arena mode

Fixed players being able to late-join the game

Fixed players on team Unassigned being able to kill other players

