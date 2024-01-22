Team Heretics vs Karmine Corp League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season's Week 2 will feature Team Heretics vs Karmine Corp. The anticipation is quite high, as this is a must-win game for the latter, who is making its first appearance in an LEC split and has lost all five of the previous games. Therefore, they must win the remaining four games to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, after a few roster changes, Team Heretics looks good in this split, despite losing two games. It will be interesting to see if this veteran lineup can win the next game against Karmine Corp to increase their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs.

Ahead of the matchup in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season, let's explore both teams' recent performances and statistics.

Team Heretics vs Karmine Corp League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

The League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season will showcase the timeless Spain vs France rivalry once more, with Team Heretics facing off against Karmine Corp.

Team Heretics, the Spanish team, had an underwhelming 2023. Their most notable achievement was finishing in fourth place at the LEC Summer. For this season, however, they made quite a few roster changes.

Heretics signed Wunder, Perkz, and Kaiser. Now, the squad has already managed to get three victories in five matches. They are looking very well synergized, and the team fights are looking great. Furthermore, the experience in the team is a big advantage.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated teams for the LEC, Karmine Corp, is falling apart quickly. The team has lost their previous five games and is currently on the verge of not qualifying for the playoff stage. They must avoid any further defeats.

Karmine Corp seems to be struggling in the Rift, often making strategic errors, leading to defeat despite having an early advantage in gold. Furthermore, they are losing most of the neutral objectives and late-game team fights.

Expand Tweet

As for the prediction, Team Heretics is expected to win the game against Karmine Corp. That's mainly because the former is showing great macro-adjustments in their gameplay and displaying strong mental fortitude. Meanwhile, the latter is struggling massively mentally, and all five of the players are performing poorly.

Head-to-head

This is the first match between Team Heretics and Karmine Corp in LoL esports' history.

Previous results

Team Heretics lost their previous match against G2 Esports in the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season.

On the other hand, Karmine Corp lost their previous game against Team Vitality at the same stage.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

Team Heretics:

Top : Wunder

: Wunder Jungle : Jankos

: Jankos Mid : Perkz

: Perkz ADC : Flakked

: Flakked Support: Kaiser

Karmine Corp:

Top : Cabochard

: Cabochard Jungle : Bo

: Bo Mid : Saken

: Saken ADC : Upset

: Upset Support: Targamas

Livestream details

The date and times for the LEC Winter 2024 matchup of Team Heretics vs Karmine Corp are as follows:

PT : January 22, 12 pm

: January 22, 12 pm CET : January 22, 9 pm

: January 22, 9 pm IST : January 23, 1:30 am

: January 23, 1:30 am KST: January 23, 5 am

To watch the match live, visit the following websites:

Furthermore, you can enjoy LEC Winter 2024 co-streams hosted by famous LoL streamers.

Poll : Who will win the clash? Team Heretics Karmine Corp 0 votes