Team Liquid vs LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 match between Team Liquid and LNG Esports can easily lead to Group D having two teams at 2-0 and two at 0-2.

Team Liquid showcased its power against LEC champs MAD Lions and has clearly impressed upon everyone that they're here for business. Despite finishing undefeated in the Play-In stage, LNG was thrashed by Gen.G, sending them down a path that looks like elimination.

Team Liquid can easily repeat their magic if they can exploit all of the tiny mistakes the LNG will make. They retook the lead over MAD Lions on Day 1 with incredibly well-played team fights, and they have the potential to do it again, especially against a team they're predicted to finish ahead of. After a rocky season with multiple changes to TL's way of life, they are looking strong in the Group stage so far.

TL vs LNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Prediction

Team Liquid started off with a win over MAD Lions. TL is tightening its weaknesses and contains the potential to overcome adversity. When MAD Lions started to win around mid-game, they adapted, played smart, and closed that League of Legends match out before MAD could respond.

LNG needs to find early wins and keep TL down for the count if they want a shot. Their League of Legends LCS opponent is used to surging past better teams, like 100 Thieves and Cloud9 at their best. TL will be ready for a fight, and they'll look to Alphari and their Worlds veteran, CoreJJ, for the next steps.

One benefit for LNG is that they possess 2 of the hottest players right now, Ale and Tarzan, who could carry their team to the knockout stage.

Team Liquid are the favorites to win the match.

Head-to-head matchup, recent form

TL and LNG haven't played each other this year. However, their League of Legends Summer Splits can be compared. LNG finished eighth in their region and was forced to fight off other teams in the Regional Finals for the LPL. TL managed to beat NA's number 1 team on multiple occasions before losing to them in the LCS Finals. When their history is lined up, TL has the better resume.

When and where

This League of Legends game begins around 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on October 12, and fans can stream it on the LoL Esports and Twitch pages.

Anticipated starting lineups

LNG

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

TL

Top - Barney "Alphari" Morris

Jungle - Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen

Mid - Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen

ADC - Edward "Tactical" Ra

Support - Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

Note: These are early predictions for future matches and reflect the views of the writer.

