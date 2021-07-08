Team Nigma vs. OG: Which Dota 2 roster’s dreams for TI will shatter today?

As day 1 of the Western European region qualifiers for Dota 2, The International 10 concluded with both Team Nigma and OG qualifying for the second round. A huge disappointment awaits countless Dota 2 fans.

Last but not the least.. probably the most anticipated qualifier about to kick off in just ~3 hours from now.

This year’s TI has brought many surprises to the Dota 2 community throughout the world. Unlike any other year, Team Nigma has failed to qualify for the TI direct invite list due to not achieving certain set goals in the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season.

OG, on the other end, for the last two years, has made its way through the regional qualifiers to finally stand a chance of competing in that year’s International. But this year, the Dota 2 community is in a bind as only one of these teams will stand a chance to qualify for TI10, as the other team has to lick their wounds and accept fate.

Which Dota 2 team's dreams will shatter?

Under the calm-headed captaincy of Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi, the whole Dota 2 roster of Team Nigma faces the all-star roster of OG. KuroKy has been a prominent figure in the Dota 2 community since 2011. His first breakthrough was being victorious in The International 2011. However, he has seen many heartbreaking losses in his career.

Since TI1, KuroKy has attended every single TI that has been hosted. There was even a point of time when he almost gave up on Dota 2 and chose to fight one last time with his then team, Team Liquid. That year, following the outstanding performance of Liquid, KuroKy once again lifted the Aegis of Champions and became the first two-time TI champion.

On the other hand, the story of OG is one of the legends. Their captain, Johan “n0tail” Sundstein, has attended every single TI since TI3. His story recently began to unfurl as his roster, against all odds, qualified for TI8 and clinched victory in the world championship.

Not only was that their first TI, but he also did it once again, as OG bounced back in 2019. With their victory in TI9, OG became the first Dota 2 team in the world to win two consecutive TIs.

With their victory in TI9, OG became the first Dota 2 team in the world to win two consecutive TIs.

This year, Team Nigma and OG failed to qualify for TI through direct invite and are bound to go through Western Europe regional qualifiers. Only one team will qualify for TI10. OG and Team Nigma will be facing off as the winner will go-ahead to the next round, and the other will drop to the lower bracket.

In such a competitive qualifier, dropping to the lower bracket is as good as being disqualified.

However, whether it is Team Nigma or OG, the Dota 2 community will likely be thrilled and heartbroken as they get ready to watch this best-of-3 series between the two juggernauts.

