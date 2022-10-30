Dota 2 The International (TI) will end tomorrow with the Grand Finals, and Tundra Esports have already secured their spot. The final segment of the race will see the victor claim a huge chunk of the accumulated US$18,731,577 so far, and fans can expect some of the best wombo-combos the world has ever seen.

Team Secret (TS) and Team Liquid (TL) are two of the oldest and biggest names in the Dota 2 esports scene and have seen the game go through several changes since its inception. They will face each other tomorrow in the Lower Bracket Finals.

The stakes are higher than ever, and even a single misstep could lead one of these teams to fall to third position in the tournament. If this happens, they will lose their chance at lifting the Aegis trophy and becoming the Dota 2 TI11 Champions.

TS vs. TL in Dota 2 TI11: Who will get another chance to play in the Grand Finals?

Team Liquid has presented itself as a competitive team that has been crushing and cruising through the Lower Nracket, taking out multiple teams. Their years of experience and expertise have brought them this far, and they've garnered a huge community of fans who support them through thick and thin.

Team Liquid had been inclined towards using a hero draft formed around Enigma, Leshrac, or Lifestealer in earlier matches but decided to switch up against Team Aster with a Lina-centric draft featuring agile carry heroes like Bloodseeker. It will be interesting to see if the team can offer something completely unexpected in the next matchup.

Team Secret, on the other hand, was having a breezy time in the Upper Bracket before they were knocked down into the lower one by Tundra Esports as the latter secured the first finalist's spot.

This is a team that understands the value of patience and persistence. The side is aware that a true Dota 2 game is not lost till the last second, where one favorable teamfight can turn the tide.

Team Secret has used two different hero drafts centered around Leshrac, Marci, Dawnbreaker, and Silencer in their past games. They switched things up a little and based their draft around Magnus and Gyrocopter against Tundra Esports, which, however, unfortunately, resulted in their loss. Fans can expect the team to take an entirely new approach against Liquid in the upcoming matchup.

It is a tough decision to choose one out of two veteran squads that have brought some of the most talented players into the Dota 2 esports scene. That said, Team Secret is looking statistically bolder and seems to have a higher chance of winning against Team Liquid to secure their slot in the Grand Finals.

Head-to-head

Team Secret and Team Liquid have been long-time rivals ever since both sides set foot in the Dota 2 esports scene. In 2022, the former won against the latter in all three tournaments: TI11 WEU Qualifier, DPC WEU 2021/2022 T3: Div. I, and DPC WEU 2021/2022 T2: Div. I.

The squads have been playing against each other since 2015, and Team Secret boasts a total win rate of around 65%.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

Team Secret

Remco “Crystallis” Arets

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok

Bakyt “Zayac” Emiljanov

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov (IGL)

Team Liquid

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen

Michael “miCKe” Vu

Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn

Aydin “iNSaNiA” Sarkohi (IGL)

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Upper Bracker Final match between Team Liquid and Team Secret is scheduled for October 30 at 12:00 pm SGT/9:30 am IST/6:00 am CEST.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without being subject to changes. This article will be updated with the latest timings should any changes occur.

Poll : 0 votes