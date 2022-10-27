Dota 2 The International 11 is drawing closer to its end. The finalists from the upper bracket will be decided on October 29 in the upper bracket finals in a best-of-three format. Fans will witness two top-seeded teams - Team Secret and Tundra Esports - go against each other to secure their place in the Grand Finals.

Team Secret has been one of the earliest esports teams to dip their toes in the Dota 2 esports scene. They started in 2014 and brought forward some of the most talented players in the game. Tundra Esports is a green team who started in early 2021 and jumped into the TIs and other Dota 2 tournaments.

Despite being a new team, Tundra Esports (TE) secured 1st position in the Group Stage, with Team Secret (TS) following behind them in 2nd position in Group B. Both teams have shown spectacular determination while pursuing the crown of Dota 2 2022 world champions.

TS vs TE: Who will secure their place in the Dota 2 TI11 Grand Finale?

TS has a long-running legacy in Dota 2 as they displayed consistent performances throughout their time in the esports scene. The European team has witnessed many changes that Dota 2 has undergone in the past few years and adapted better than most teams.

TS has been running two different hero drafts around Leshrac, Marci, Dawnbreaker, and Silencer. The draft is one of the tried and tested heroes that works well in team and solo fights. The team favors disabling enemy heroes more than straight-up overpowering them, as even a single mistake can flip the match on its head.

TE is one of the newest teams to compete in the Dota 2 TI11 and has already proven its mettle on the stage multiple times. They have tirelessly played against some of the biggest names on the scene, like OG, Fnatic, Team Spirit, and Talon, and won against most of them, which secured them the 1st position in Group B.

TE has a mixed playstyle that enables the team to explore new routes and be unpredictable. The London-based team is inclined towards a balanced draft with heroes like Tiny, Slark, and Mirana, who are capable of playing their roles in mid-to-late games very efficiently.

The presence of a global support ability contributed further to their safe play and a quick burst of aggression, as shown against OG, which secured their flawless 2-0 scoreline.

Both Secret and Tundra have a significant chance of winning the upcoming match-up. However, Tundra Esports have a statistically higher potential to come out victorious against Team Secret and proceed to the Grand Finals first.

Head-to-head

Tundra and Secret have played against each other in the TI 2022 Group Stage as well as the Riyadh Masters 2022. Secret won against Tundra 2-0 in the Masters but lost to Tundra in the Group Stage with the same scoreline.

Both teams are aware of each other’s potential, and fans will be able to watch a full-scale display of in-game prowess to knock the other down to the lower bracket.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

Team Secret

Remco “Crystallis” Arets

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok

Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov (IGL)

Tundra Esports

Oliver “skiter” Lepko

Leon “Nine” Kirilin

Neta “33” Shapira

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

Wu “Sneyking” Jingjun (IGL)

Livestream details

Fans can tune into Dota 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the main event being streamed live. The Upper Bracker Final match between TE and Secret is scheduled for October 29 at 12 pm SGT/ 9.30 am IST/ 6 am CEST.

The final stretch in the race for a massive prize pool of $17,167,616 (USD) is beginning, and all the remaining teams can feel the pressure creeping up. Fans can expect all the teams to shift to high gear and bring exciting new gameplay to the table.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

