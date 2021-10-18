Team Spirit's Yatoro beats his own record, becomes the only Dota 2 player with three rampages in TI

Before the TI 10 main event began, almost no one could have predicted that Team Spirit would be the Dota 2 team to lift the aegis.

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov was arguably the MVP of their lower bracket Dota 2 stampede. His Magnus, Tidehunter, and Mars plays were consistent enough to occupy first ban slots against all of their opponents in the main event. But the one other standout member of their roster, who shone even brighter than Collapse on occasion, was their carry, Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk. He is currently the only player to have three rampages on the TI main stage, while having all of them in the same International.

At 18 years of age, Yatoro is the youngest Dota 2 player in TI 10

Excluding group stage scores, there have been eight TI rampages thus far in the history of Dota 2.

In brief, the previous five were:

Alexander "XBOCT" Dashkevich on an Anti-Mage in TI 2 playing for Na'Vi

Zhang "Mu" Pan on a Weaver in TI 3 playing for TongFu

Chen "Hao" Zhihao on a Queen of Pain in TI 5 playing for Vici Gaming

Wang "Ame" Chunyu on an Anti-Mage in TI 7 playing for PSG.LGD

Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen on a Monkey King in TI 9 playing for OG

The stakes in main stage games are so high that an opportunity for one hero to get every kill in a teamwipe is astronomically rare. It only speaks to Yatoro's strength, as well as Team Spirit's chemistry, that he managed to get all three in high-stress games at the highest level of Dota 2.

The first two among these were against the same team to boot. Invictus Gaming was the first victim to fall under the Yatoro Dota 2 bulldozer. The very opening game of the TI 10 main stage laid the foundation for a shocking rampage on Yatoro's Morphling, right before an unmatched tier-four push within minutes.

They lost the series in a reverse sweep from Invictus Gaming, which sweetened the taste of Yatoro's second rampage, with Drow Ranger against the same opponents in their lower bracket re-match.

The third rampage was a series-winning Sven beatdown that not only fetched them a ticket to the grand finals, but also broke Team Secret altogether.

An even more commendable element of Yatoro's feat is how little time it took him to win over the world of tier-one Dota. The 18-year-old Ukraininan carry previously honed his skills in tier-two and tier-three Dota 2 events, his first taste of tier-one competition being only a year before TI 10.

