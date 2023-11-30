Teamfight Tactics: Every Set 10 Artifact item and its statistics

Artifact items in Teamfight Tactics are non-craftable and work similarly to the Ornn upgrades in League of Legends. They were reworked after the Set 9: Runeterra Reforged update and are only available through a few high-profile augments. All Artifact items boost the offensive abilities of champions and their nearby allies.

This article lists every Artifact item of Set 10 in Teamfight Tactics.

All Artifact items in Teamfight Tactics Set 10

1) Anima Visage

+450 Health

+25 Magic Resist

Restores 2.5% of total health each second.

2) Blacksmith's Gloves

Consumes three (3) item slots.

Equip two random Ornn items every round.

3) Death's Defiance

+10% Attack Damage

+30 Armor

+25% Attack Speed

Unique: Only one per champion.

Receive 25% Omnivamp. 50% of the incoming damage the champion receives is converted to non-lethal damage over four seconds.

4) Deathfire Grasp

+15 Mana

+45 Ability Power

Unique: Only one per champion.

Combat start: Blast the current target and take down 20% of their max Health as magic damage.

For the next 10 seconds, deal an additional 25% damage. Furthermore, damage dealt to the blasted target is increased to 35%.

5) Diamond Hands

Once per combat: At 50% health, the champion becomes invulnerable for 1.5 seconds and is granted one gold in Teamfight Tactics.

6) Eternal Winter

+200 Health

+20 Armor

Unique: Only one per champion.

Enemies who damage the holder are affected by a 20% chilled slowdown for 1.5 seconds. After seven chills from this item, the attacker gets stunned instead, with a cooldown of 15 seconds.

7) Gambler's Blade

+10 Attack Power

+40% Attack Speed

Grant 1% bonus attack speed per gold in the Teamfight Tactics player's bank (up to 30).

Each attack has a 4% chance to drop one gold.

8) Gold Collector

+20% Attack Damage

+30% Critical Chance

Unique: Only one per champion.

Attacks and Abilities execute enemies below 12% of their maximum health. Executions have a 40% chance to drop one gold.

9) Goldmancer's Staff

+15 Mana

+30 Ability Power

Grant one ability power per gold in the player's bank (up to 30 gold) and a 40% chance to drop two gold coins on an enemy kill.

10) Hullcrusher

+35 Armor

+30% Attack Speed

+35 Magic Resist

Combat start: If there are no adjacent allies, receive 600 health.

11) Infinity Force

+25 Mana

+25% Attack Speed

+25 Attack Damage

+25 Ability Power

+25 Armor

+25 Magic Resist

+250 Health

Grants players a bit of every power in Teamfight Tactics.

12) Manazane

+15 Attack Damage

+15% Attack Speed

+15 Mana

+10 Ability Power

Unique: Only one per champion.

After casting the first time in combat, restore 120 mana over five seconds.

13) Mogul's Mail

+200 Health

Unique: Only one per champion.

Restores one armor, one magic resist, and six health each time damage is taken (stacks 40 times).

When the stack is full, receive two gold.

14) Sniper's Focus

+1 Range

+15% Attack Damage

+15 Ability Power

+15% Attack Speed

Gain one attack range. Damage is increased by 9% for each hex between the holder and their target.

15) Tricksters Glass

+10 Armor

+10 Magic Resist

+10% Attack Speed

+15% Critical Chance

Unique: Only one per champion.

Summon a clone of the equipped champion. It will receive 70% max Health and +30% max mana. The player cannot equip items to the clone.

16) Zhonya's Paradox

+45 Ability Power

+30 Armor

+30 Magic Resist

Unique: Only one per champion.

Once per combat at 40% health, become invulnerable and non-targetable for three seconds.